Modern Pentathlon: World Cup best for Romford's Toolis

Romford’s Tom Toolis recorded his best-ever World Cup finish at the second event of the season in Bulgaria.

Former Coopers pupil Toolis finished sixth in Sofia as Great Britain team-mate Joe Choong added a silver medal to bronze won at the Budapest Indoor and last year's European Championships.

The men's final started with the 200m swim and Choong led the Brits with a time of 2.00.08, just ahead of reigning world champion Jamie Cooke (2.01.27) as Toolis – ninth at the opening World Cup in Egypt – clocked 2.05.04.

That left all three inside the top 10 and Toolis produced a masterful display in the fencing hall, claiming 22 wins from his 34 bouts in comparison to Choong (21) and Cooke (17).

Cooke picked up two more wins in the bonus round to leave himself in 11th overall after two disciplines, with Choong fourth and Toolis fifth.

Conditions were tough for the ride, after torrential rain on Friday, but the GB trio kept their composure.

Toolis and Cooke just incurred time faults and Choong rolled two poles but was within the time allocation.

That left Toolis with 294 points to Cooke's 293 and Choong's 286 to see them head into the laser-run in fourth, ninth and sixth respectively.

It turned out to be a gripping 3200m race, with Choong in the pack behind the medal positions for most of the way, before timing his charge to perfection with a rapid final shoot putting him in third.

The 23-year-old's blistering last 150m saw him snatch silver, as Toolis, 26, came home with a career-best finish and Cooke, after struggling on the shooting range, slipped down to 16th.

The men's results maintained impressive form by the British athletes, after Francesca Summers took fourth in the women's race and Joanna Muir came home in ninth place.

Both were World Cup best placings.

The next World Cup event takes place in Szekesfehervar, Hungary from May 1-5.