Romford see gap to leaders grow despite win over Wood Green

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 February 2019

London Super League: Wood Green 2 Romford 5

Romford won 5-2 at Wood Green on their latest outing in the London Super League, but saw the gap to leaders Welling A grow to three points.

Steve Hardy (24.67) was first out of the hat for the visitors, but could only claim a solitary leg despite some consistency scoring as Wood Green took an early lead.

Romford then assumed dominance of the match as they took the next five points, although the full seven legs were needed on three occasions to secure the win.

Rob Donat (24.65) was the first to require the full complement, but was able to throw the first of maximum of the night and secure a 139 checkout on his way to victory.

Romford then took a lead which they would ultimately maintain in the third game as Dave Harris (19.41) ground out the win, with a 107 checkout the highlight.

The match award was then handed out as John Costigan (28.63) produced another clinical performance that included a maximum to win without dropping a leg.

The fifth game was also concluded in minimum time as Paul Barham (23.58) struck Romford’s third ton-plus finish on the night, his 160 being a league high this week.

With the win now assured, the focus now shifted to racking up the points to keep up the pressure on Welling A.

Jason Geraghty (24.79) is never one to shirk a battle, and all those qualities were needed in the penultimate contest, eventually getting the break in the final leg to triumph.

Romford team manager Terry Rees made a rare appearance in the final match of the night, but struggled for a consistent rhythm throughout.

Rees’ opponent was also in stuttering form, but eventually did enough to ensure Wood Green had the final say.

The win kept Romford second in the table, but a 7-0 win for leaders Welling A over Welling B saw them extend their lead at the summit.

Romford return home on Monday night to host Bethnal Green at the Prince Albert.

Bethnal Green came from behind to beat Chadwell Heath last time out, but may find it tougher at a Romford side still in the title chase.

