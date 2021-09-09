'Anyone can beat anyone in the Isthmian North,' says Romford FC boss Duncan

Published: 11:00 AM September 9, 2021

Romford FC joint-manager Derek Duncan believes the start their next opponents Witham Town have had to the new season proves anyone can beat anyone in the Isthmian North.

Boro will travel to Spa Road to take on Mark Benterman’s Witham, who are currently unbeaten in their opening three league fixtures despite being in the relegation zone in previous unfinished seasons.

They will then travel to Parkside Stadium on Wednesday evening as they take on also unbeaten Grays Athletic.

“You read the blogs and the forums on who people are tipping to win or get relegated. I’m sure Witham were not on the list to start this well, so it just goes to show in this league anyone can get a win on match day, it’s about how you apply yourself in the game," Duncan said.

“We don’t take any game lightly, we don’t overestimate anybody, we always go into the game trying to win three points in a style of play that suits us rather than trying to cater for another team.

“It will be another tough test. Grays have started absolutely on fire, I know their manager left but it hasn’t stopped them getting results.”

The former Leyton Orient midfielder Duncan insists his side have plenty to be positive about following recent performances.

“In our last two games, we’ve played very well, anyone that has seen us play will know the first 55 minutes of both of those games have been almost unplayable and very good.

“We’ve got a lot of positives to take from our losses, that gives us hope and belief going into our next game.”

They did however crash out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 defeat to King’s Langley, despite leading 2-0 early on.

“It was exciting for the fans or anyone that went to watch the game definitely got their value for money.

“It’s a game that we should have won if I'm totally honest. Disappointed to get a 2-0 lead and lose. There is lots to work on.

“Mainly disappointed with the manner of defeat. The red card swung the momentum, when it was 11 v 11 it was an even playing field, when you go down a player and the other team have got their tails up it’s really hard to stay in the game or even hold the lead.

“The key word is disappointment and that certain key moments in the game just went against us and effectively lost us the game.”