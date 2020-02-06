Search

Wilson's first-half hat-trick helps Havering women hit Brom & Beck rivals for six

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 February 2020

Havering's Pippa Wilson (left) celebrates a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering's Pippa Wilson (left) celebrates a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering's women produced a superb first-half display on their way to a 6-2 win over Bromley & Beckenham in East League Two South East on Saturday.

The hosts went close in the opening minutes through Sue Harwood and took the lead when Bethan Isherwood was fouled in the D and Katie Griggs deflected in Pippa Wilson's short corner strike.

Zoe Bleakley, Bukki Olodo, Wend Schofield, Steph Prowse and Griggs worked well to break down visiting attacks, before Emily Gilkes-Tarsey intercepted the ball and found Harwood, whose strong run and cross led to a scramble, with Wilson converting.

Wilson fired home from another penalty corner soon after to make it 3-0 and completed a first-half hat-trick when latching on to Schofield's cross and sweeping into the net.

Bleakley's pass found Harwood to beat two defenders and lift over the keeper for Havering's fifth just before the break.

Havering maintained their scoring form after the restart, with Prowse powerfully tucking away a penalty corner, but they began to tire in the wind, with a lack of substitutes available.

Bromley hit back from a penalty corner and, after Gilkes-Tarsey was denied from Emily Martin's through ball, the visitors claimed a second late on, but Havering climbed to third ahead of a trip to Blackheath.

The seconds could not find a way through a solid Old Loughts outfit in Essex League Division One and, despite some great defensive work from Emilie Molloy and Christine Noller, conceded twice before the break.

Izzy Purdie and Saffron Harvey worked tirelessly in the second half for Havering, but table-topping Loughts netted two more goals to run out 4-0 winners.

The thirds were pipped by the odd goal in five by Witham seconds in Division Three, but the fourths beat their Southend rivals 2-0 in Division Five.

*Havering men's seconds fell to a 3-0 defeat at Colchester to leave them with work to do in their fight for survival.

The hosts struck as Havering disputed a decision and a swift counter attack saw a powerful strike beat Luke Ray.

Havering pressed for an equaliser, but despite having the best of the possession failed to break down a physical Colchester defence.

Their cause was not helped by a lack of discipline with Luke Joslin and Jack Downes sin-binned for dissent and the hosts doubled their lead after the restart with Ray unsighted.

Andy Meehan looked dangerous on the left late on, but Havering conceded a third to another Colchester counter-attack.

The thirds lost 5-1 at Old Loughts fifths, while the fourths went down 4-0 at home to Brentwood fifths.

