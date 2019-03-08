Wilson family 'honoured' to light flame at British Transplant Games

Pippa and Lisa Wilson present Tom's Baton at the British Transplant Games in Newport

Lisa and Pippa Wilson were 'honoured' to light the flame at the opening ceremony of the British Transplant Games in Wales.

The mother-and-daughter duo travelled to Newport to present Tom's Baton, commissioned by family and friends from the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund, to Dr Paul Harden, head of Transplant Sport.

And it proved a fitting tribute to the memory of Tom, who died after a tragic hockey training ground accident aged 22 in December 2015, but had signed up to the organ donor register.

Lisa said: "Pippa and I were honoured to be asked to light the flame at the opening ceremony of the British Transplant Games on behalf of the Donor Family Network.

"It was a beautiful summer evening and the standing ovation by the athletes for the Donor Families as they paraded the Newport FC stadium was particularly moving.

"It was nerve wracking lighting the flame in front of such a big crowd and Pippa commented on how Tom and his dad Graham would be giggling at us trying to light the wick with a candle in the evening breeze!

"The highlight for us was presenting Tom's Baton in memory of Tom. Graham would have been so proud of this legacy."

Lisa was also interviewed by actor Wynne Evans and spoke of Tom's love of sport and how he would have told all the competitors to above all have fun and set new personal bests.

"We are now looking forward to travelling with Tom's Legacy baton in the World Transplant Games promotional relay, starting on August 12 from Whitechapel Hospital in London to Newcastle on August 16," she added.