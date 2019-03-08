Wilson 10 get better of Brentwood half marathon

The Wilson 10 face the camera at the Brentwood half marathon Archant

Havering Hockey Club’s Wilson 10 took on their toughest challenge to date at the Brentwood half marathon on Sunday.

And the group, running in memory of the late Tom Wilson – who died in a tragic training ground accident in December 2015 at the age of 22 – and to raise awareness of organ donation charities, all managed to complete the 13.1-mile race to chalk off the seventh of their 10 challenges.

Having started with a fun run at Campion School in September, they have tackled events in successive months at Greenwich Park, Bushy Park, Richmond Park, Hyde Park and London Winter Run.

They are set to head to Regents Park next on April 7 for their next test ahead of their biggest challenge at the Liverpool Marathon in May.

And they have now raised just over £7,000 towards their target of £10,000 for the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund (charity no.1171856), with donations still being received at wonderful.org.