Hockey: Wilson 10 complete another challenge

The Wilson 10 face the camera at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park at their latest challenge to raise funds for the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund Archant

Family and friends of the late Tom and Graham Wilson got together again for the latest installment of their Wilson 10 challenge at the weekend.

The group are taking on 10 different runs, from 5k to marathon distance, to raise money in memory of Tom Wilson, who died aged 22 after a training ground accident, and dad Graham, who passed away a few months later.

The group, made up of Havering members including Pippa Wilson, aim to raise £10,000 for the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund (registered charity 1171856) and donations can be made at wonderful.org.

A group statement said: “Seven weeks since our last run as well as Christmas thrown in for good measure but on Sunday we completed the Olympic Park 10k.

“We are halfway in the race calendar but the real hard work starts now as our 16-week marathon training plans being.”