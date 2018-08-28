Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hockey: Wilson 10 complete another challenge

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 January 2019

The Wilson 10 face the camera at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park at their latest challenge to raise funds for the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund

The Wilson 10 face the camera at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park at their latest challenge to raise funds for the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund

Archant

Family and friends of the late Tom and Graham Wilson got together again for the latest installment of their Wilson 10 challenge at the weekend.

The group are taking on 10 different runs, from 5k to marathon distance, to raise money in memory of Tom Wilson, who died aged 22 after a training ground accident, and dad Graham, who passed away a few months later.

The group, made up of Havering members including Pippa Wilson, aim to raise £10,000 for the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund (registered charity 1171856) and donations can be made at wonderful.org.

A group statement said: “Seven weeks since our last run as well as Christmas thrown in for good measure but on Sunday we completed the Olympic Park 10k.

“We are halfway in the race calendar but the real hard work starts now as our 16-week marathon training plans being.”

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Hulse Avenue, Collier Row.

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

Tom Harvey is celebrating his 94th birthday with his usual donuts from Kingcotts Bakers in Upminster. Pictured with James, Susan and aKingcotts.

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

#includeImage($article, 225)

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hockey: Wilson 10 complete another challenge

The Wilson 10 face the camera at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park at their latest challenge to raise funds for the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund

Robinson feels Daggers have motivation to avoid campaign petering out

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Defender Jamie Hursit has left AFC Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford produce epic comeback to defeat Plumstead A

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Romford return to Harlow in search of revenge and Essex Cup final spot

Romford & Gidea Park score a try during their previous meeting with Harlow (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists