Tennis: Williams serves up men's singles title at Clearview

Big-Serving Stuart Williams won the Virgin Clearview men's singles title after beating Andrew Ferguson in a close-fought final.

Ferguson served and volleyed brilliantly to win the first set 6-1, but Williams hit back to win the second 7-6 and took the title, 10-7 on a third-set tie-breaker.

Tracey White proved too strong for Monica Whitbread in the women's singles, winning 6-2, 6-0.

Essex vets Neil Taylor and James Weatherup retained their doubles title, beating Rick Klein and Stuart Cummings 6-3,7-5 in a very competitive match.

Klein beat Cummings 7-5, 6-1 in the veteran men's singles and women's captain Emma Scales and Karen Thorogood beat Tracey White and Jo Donoghue 6-4, 5-7, 10-3 in a tense two-hour doubles final.

Ferguson and sister Louise beat Weatherup and Louise Baker 6-2, 7-5 in the mixed doubles, reversing last year's result.

Head coach Stephen Mackaill said: "I'd like to congratulate all finalists and especially the winners. The tournament was played over two months and the entry was our highest yet.

"The standard was also particular high and I'd like to thank our umpires and everyone who took part to make it such a success."