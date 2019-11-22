Search

Advanced search

Tennis: Williams serves up men's singles title at Clearview

PUBLISHED: 11:30 22 November 2019

Stuart Williams won the men's singles at Clearview

Stuart Williams won the men's singles at Clearview

Archant

Big-Serving Stuart Williams won the Virgin Clearview men's singles title after beating Andrew Ferguson in a close-fought final.

James Weatherup and Neil Taylor won the men's doubles at ClearviewJames Weatherup and Neil Taylor won the men's doubles at Clearview

Ferguson served and volleyed brilliantly to win the first set 6-1, but Williams hit back to win the second 7-6 and took the title, 10-7 on a third-set tie-breaker.

Tracey White proved too strong for Monica Whitbread in the women's singles, winning 6-2, 6-0.

You may also want to watch:

Essex vets Neil Taylor and James Weatherup retained their doubles title, beating Rick Klein and Stuart Cummings 6-3,7-5 in a very competitive match.

Rick Klein won the veteran men's title at ClearviewRick Klein won the veteran men's title at Clearview

Klein beat Cummings 7-5, 6-1 in the veteran men's singles and women's captain Emma Scales and Karen Thorogood beat Tracey White and Jo Donoghue 6-4, 5-7, 10-3 in a tense two-hour doubles final.

Ferguson and sister Louise beat Weatherup and Louise Baker 6-2, 7-5 in the mixed doubles, reversing last year's result.

Head coach Stephen Mackaill said: "I'd like to congratulate all finalists and especially the winners. The tournament was played over two months and the entry was our highest yet.

"The standard was also particular high and I'd like to thank our umpires and everyone who took part to make it such a success."

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood teen Hughes heading to USA to chase professional basketball dream

Theo Hughes will study at University of North Colorado

New Romford boss Tamplin is targeting a promotion bid

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

Tennis: Williams serves up men’s singles title at Clearview

Stuart Williams won the men's singles at Clearview

Badminton: Coopers pupils serve up borough hat-trick

Coopers pupils celebrate winning Havering's key stage three badminton competition

Daggers boss Taylor hoping new signings will impress

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge collides with Mitch Walker of Aldershot Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists