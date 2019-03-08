Collier Row swimmer Whiston breaks world records
PUBLISHED: 15:15 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 11 June 2019
Collier Row swimmer Brock Whiston broke a world record at the British Para Swimming World Series multi-classification final in Berlin.
The 22-year-old, who competes in the SB8 and SM8 category, not only but broke the record once but a number of times during the competition.
Whiston, who trains at the Becontree Heath Leisure Centre under the guidance of coach Stewart Nicklin, took part in the 100 metre breaststroke and broke the record in the heat with a time of 1.15.36.
The youngster then broke the record again in the final with a time of 1.14.41.
In the 50m breaststroke event she broke yet another record with a time of 34.12 to win the gold medal.
She will now be busy in training over the new few months to remain on top of her form for a home World Championships later this year at the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford.