Collier Row swimmer Whiston breaks world records

PUBLISHED: 15:15 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 11 June 2019

Brock Whiston celebrating breaking a number of records (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Brock Whiston celebrating breaking a number of records (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Collier Row swimmer Brock Whiston broke a world record at the British Para Swimming World Series multi-classification final in Berlin.

The 22-year-old, who competes in the SB8 and SM8 category, not only but broke the record once but a number of times during the competition.

Whiston, who trains at the Becontree Heath Leisure Centre under the guidance of coach Stewart Nicklin, took part in the 100 metre breaststroke and broke the record in the heat with a time of 1.15.36.

The youngster then broke the record again in the final with a time of 1.14.41.

In the 50m breaststroke event she broke yet another record with a time of 34.12 to win the gold medal.

She will now be busy in training over the new few months to remain on top of her form for a home World Championships later this year at the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford.

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following ‘reports of assault’

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Flashback: Ford strike threat, increase in child abuse, and a rise in smuggling

60 years ago.

Have your say on Quarles Development housing proposals in Harold Hill

The proposals are for 140 new homes on the former Havering College Quarles Campus site. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships

Hot air balloons from mayor’s Regatta charity event land at Romford Golf Club

Two hot air balloons from the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta landed on the Romford Golf Club, in Heath Drive. Picture: Colin Jones

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

