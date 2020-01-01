Search

Ice hockey: When Raiders met Basingstoke....

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 April 2020

Andy Heinze in action for Raiders against Basingstoke (pic Martin Dalton)

Andy Heinze in action for Raiders against Basingstoke (pic Martin Dalton)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders would have been grouped with Telford, Basingstoke and Hull had the National League play-offs gone ahead this season.

Peter Doig puts pressure on Don Yewchin as Raiders battle against Basingstoke (pic Martin Dalton)Peter Doig puts pressure on Don Yewchin as Raiders battle against Basingstoke (pic Martin Dalton)

But the EIHA decided to end play due to the coronavirus pandemic, so we will look at past post-season meetings between them.

Romford Raiders had their first taste of play-off action in the 1989/90 English League season and, after losing 3-2 at Bracknell, they beat Chelmsford (7-1) and Oxford (4-3) at Rom Valley Way.

You may also want to watch:

A trip to Basingstoke ended in a 5-4 loss, with Phil Gosbee (2), Andy Martin and Marc Chartier finding the net and Gord Jeffrey held to a single assist after being successfully man-marked by Martin Jenneway.

But Raiders skated to an 8-6 win when the sides met in the return on March 25, 1990 as Jeffrey scored four times.

Chartier, Franklyn John, Chris Gruber and Steve Condren were also on target, as Peter Doig did a shutdown job on Don Yewchin.

Away wins at Chelmsford (9-3) and Oxford (12-8) set up a winner-takes-all showdown with Bracknell on April 8.

