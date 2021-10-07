News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

West Ham women look to build on City win at home to Birmingham City

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:00 PM October 7, 2021   
West Ham United's Yui Hasegawa (centre) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her side's first

West Ham United's Yui Hasegawa (centre) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Academy Stadium, Manchester. - Credit: PA

West Ham Women will return home to face Birmingham City as they look to build on Manchester City victory. 

The Hammers will welcome Birmingham to Victoria Road, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge, on Sunday (3pm) as they look to now build some momentum in the Women’s Super League. 

It’s been a strong start to the season for Olli Harder’s side with the 2-0 victory over City thanks to goals from Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Yui Hasegawa being the highlight so far. 

Captain Gilly Flaherty said: “This is one of the toughest places to play in women’s football, she said. “Even when I was at Chelsea, I’ve suffered so much pain here, I don’t think I’ve ever managed to come away with three points from this ground in my career.  

“The times we’ve been here with West Ham, we also lost heavily, so I think we’re seeing what we’re capable of with this group of players. We deserved it today and it is huge for this club; it’s one of the best wins of my career and probably one of the biggest in the clubs professional history." 

You may also want to watch:

West Ham United
Women's Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Oduyemi 

Obituary

‘Sunny by name, sunny by nature’: Tributes paid to popular Romford man

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Crow Metals in Romford

Investigations | Exclusive

Inspectors close scrap metal yard over 'risk to human health'

Charles Thomson

person
Inquest into Upminster lady's death

Inquest finds Upminster woman took her own life

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Gallows Corner upgrade

Transport for London

Gallows Corner upgrade may be 'similar' to existing flyover

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon