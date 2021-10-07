West Ham women look to build on City win at home to Birmingham City

Published: 1:00 PM October 7, 2021

West Ham United's Yui Hasegawa (centre) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Academy Stadium, Manchester. - Credit: PA

West Ham Women will return home to face Birmingham City as they look to build on Manchester City victory.

The Hammers will welcome Birmingham to Victoria Road, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge, on Sunday (3pm) as they look to now build some momentum in the Women’s Super League.

It’s been a strong start to the season for Olli Harder’s side with the 2-0 victory over City thanks to goals from Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Yui Hasegawa being the highlight so far.

Captain Gilly Flaherty said: “This is one of the toughest places to play in women’s football, she said. “Even when I was at Chelsea, I’ve suffered so much pain here, I don’t think I’ve ever managed to come away with three points from this ground in my career.

“The times we’ve been here with West Ham, we also lost heavily, so I think we’re seeing what we’re capable of with this group of players. We deserved it today and it is huge for this club; it’s one of the best wins of my career and probably one of the biggest in the clubs professional history."