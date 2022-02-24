West Ham 'will have to be patient' against Wolves says Soucek

Tomas Soucek says West Ham United will have to be patient against a miserly Wolves side at London Stadium this weekend.

Held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Newcastle last weekend, they could drop further down the table before returning to action on Sunday.

And they can expect to come up against a dogged opponent in Bruno Lage's Wolves, who had not conceded more than one goal in their last 13 Premier League games, keeping seven clean sheets.

Their goals against total of 18 is second only to leaders Manchester City (17) and they won 1-0 at Molineux when the Hammers visited in late November. However, only Norwich and Burnley have netted fewer than the 23 goals Wolves have scored this season.

West Ham's Tomas Soucek jumps for the ball with Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan (left) during the Premier League match at Molineux - Credit: PA

"They are good on the ball and can play in a different style," Soucek told whufc.com.

"They sometimes play with five defenders, so it's different, but I'm expecting a high level from them.

""When they’ve conceded the second-fewest goals, it’s possible that you will not have too many chances. We’ll need to score from the first or second big chance.

"In another way, we’ll need to not concede, because we might not create maybe the chances for four or five goals, but I think it will be a very competitive game and we will need to be clinical.

"I’m sure that we can beat them because when I see us, we are hungry to win, and we still want to fight for the high positions in the table.

"I’m expecting a really tough game, but I believe that we can beat them, and I hope that it happens."

Attention will switch briefly to the Europa League on Friday as the draw for the last 16 is made.

West Ham were seeded after topping their group, with the second leg of the last-32 ties being played on Thursday night to see who joins them.

Soucek knows who he would like to face next, adding: "I’ve thought about a few teams I would like to play against, and if I could say one, it would be Rangers, because I want to play against them as a big rival.

"It could be a really good game for teams from England against Scotland, big rivals! It would be a really exciting game for the fans and also for us.

"This team could be good, but everyone we could draw at this stage of the competition will be difficult to face because they have had to win many games to go through.

"Let’s see – I look forward to it!"