West Ham United 'deserved shoot-out win' says coach Pearce

Published: 9:00 AM October 28, 2021

West Ham United's Mark Noble (centre) and Jarrod Bowen (right) celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out against Manchester City - Credit: PA

West Ham United coach Stuart Pearce paid tribute to the players after knocking holders Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup.

The Hammers won 5-3 on penalties at London Stadium, after their last-16 tie ended goalless to the delight of Pearce, who knows a thing or two about penalties from his England days.

He said: "You win some, you lose some. But the resilience of the team over 90 minutes - and we had some chances as well - but with the honesty and resilience they showed, I think they deserved to get over the line in the shoot-out.

"Absolutely superb and the players deserve all the credit, while the manager drives this club on in a daily basis. He's done a wonderful job at this club."

David Moyes had seen his side beat London rivals Tottenham 1-0 in the Premier League to move up to fourth on Sunday, thanks to Michail Antonio's second-half goal.

You may also want to watch:

And despite making eight changes to his starting line-up, his Hammers kept a fourth successive clean sheet, with keeper Alphonse Areola in superb form.

Tomas Soucek and Arthur Masuaku had chances to win it for the hosts, who saw Mark Noble, Jarrod Bowen, Craig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell convert from the spot, after Phil Foden missed for City.

That allowed Said Benrahma to convert the winning spot-kick and Pearce singled out club captain Noble, who at 34 and in his farewell season put in a tireless 90 minutes before making his mark from 12 yards.

"He's been a wonderful captain of this club, and a great role model," added Pearce.

"He inspires from within the dressing room. Credit to him, he's not had a lot of games this year but when he was asked to come in and lead the team tonight he was incredible."

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Saturday morning, on Sky Sports' Soccer AM programme, with West Ham joined in the hat by Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Leicester, Liverpool and Brentford, as well as League One Sunderland.

And they return to league action with a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday (4.30pm), before a trip to Belgian side Genk in the Europa League on Thursday (November 4, 5.45pm) as the matches keep coming thick and fast.