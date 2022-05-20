Sixth place would be 'incredible achievement' says West Ham boss Moyes

West Ham United boss David Moyes says finishing sixth in the Premier League this season would be 'an incredible achievement'.

The Hammers head to Brighton for the final day of the 2021-22 campaign on Sunday sitting in seventh place having already qualified for Europe for a second successive year.

And they could climb above Manchester United if they win on the coast and their rivals lose at Crystal Palace.

"If we could finish sixth, that would be an incredible achievement," Moyes told whufc.com

"Seventh already is, but being sixth would be so good if we can do that and try and make it happen.

"Hopefully we will. We're going to try and go for it."

Moyes led the side into the Europa League last season and saw them reach the semi-finals before bowing out to Eintracht Frankfurt, who lifted the trophy after a penalty shoot-out win over Rangers on Wednesday.

And the 59-year-old Scot says he would love the chance to enjoy another European adventure, adding: "When we finished sixth last season we celebrated greatly because of it, but the thought of us finishing in Europe again, we'd have taken that all day long.

"It's been a good year and the players have done a great job. We've had much more games and gone further in the cup competitions than we have for a while.

"We have to try and build on it now. We have to try and get it better and we have to feel like we can do it again more often."

This weekend will mark the end of club captain Mark Noble's playing career, after he came off the bench to make his 549th appearance for the club in their 2-2 draw with leaders Manchester City last weekend.

Jarrod Bowen's first-half brace put the Hammers on top, but City hit back to level after the restart before Lukasz Fabianski save a late Riyad Mahrez penalty in what proved to be an emotional final home game for Noble at London Stadium.

Moyes paid tribute to the 35-year-old, adding: "He's a huge personality and man around the club, he takes responsibility.

"I brought him on, but it was nothing to do with sentiment. It was because he played so well against Arsenal and against Chelsea. He did so well against Norwich City.

"The biggest compliment I can give him is, to the last day, he has never switched off. He could have said 'I've coming to the end now' but he kept it going right to the last minute."



