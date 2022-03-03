West Ham must play 'much better' warns Moyes after FA Cup exit

West Ham United's Declan Rice pulls the shirt of Southampton's Ibrahima Diallo during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie - Credit: PA

David Moyes admitted West Ham United are going to have to play 'much better' to get anything out of this season.

The Hammers saw their FA Cup hopes shattered by a 3-1 defeat at Southampton in their fifth-round tie on Wednesday.

And they head to Liverpool for their next Premier League test on Saturday (5.30pm), before a trip to Spain to face Sevilla in the last 16 of the Europa League next Wednesday (March 9).

"We're going to have to play much better if we're going to get anything at all this season," Moyes told whufc.com.

"We just didn't have any quality at all in the final third.

"Our build-up was fine, our football was quite good. We went behind to a worldie of a goal but every time we went near their goal it was like we were hitting a brick wall.

"We were so bad in and around their box. You need quality and we certainly lacked it."

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (centre) battles for the ball with Southampton's Romain Perraud (left) and Nathan Redmond - Credit: PA

Romain Perraud's stunning left-footed drive put saints ahead on 31 minutes, with the visitors losing Tomas Soucek to a facial injury which required five stitches.

But Michail Antonio's close-range finish squared matters on the hour to give the Hammers a way back into the tie, only for Craig Dawson's challenge on Armando Broja to be deemed worthy of a penalty by referee Andre Marriner after VAR suggested he consult a pitchside monitor.

James Ward-Prowse converted from the spot to restore Southampton's lead and Broja confirmed their passage with a well-taken third goal in stoppage time.

Moyes added: "If the players don't improve then we've not got anything to play for. We need to up our game.

"The fans were great. I'm just really disappointed we didn't give them more because, at one each, we looked like the team that was going to go forward and get the winner."

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) celebrates scoring their goal against Southampton - Credit: PA

Antonio, having scored for the first time since January 1, admitted it was a frustrating exit from the competition, but tried to remain positive.

He added: "Obviously we wanted to go further in this competition and now we're out, so all we've got to do is concentrate on what we are in now - the Europa League and Premier League.

"We're still going for the top four, we've got to think about the positives for the season. Hopefully this goal can get me on a nice little run to finish off the season.

"We don't stay down. We get up and we go again. It's a big game on Saturday. It's a game to show how we stand in the league and basically stand our ground to show we're there for the rest of the season."