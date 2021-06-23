West Ham trio Rice, Soucek and Coufal progress into last 16 at Euro 2020

Published: 12:59 PM June 23, 2021

Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek (left) and England's Luke Shaw battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 22, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United trio Declan Rice, Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal all started at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening as England defeated Czech Republic 1-0 in the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D decider.

The trio were all making their third starts in the summer international tournament, with Rice withdrawn by England manager Gareth Southgate at half-time, having played his part in recording a third clean sheet in three group games.

The 22-year-old’s Club midfield partner Souček came closest to putting an end to that run with two instinctive efforts in the space of five first-half minutes, but saw his first shot blocked by Harry Maguire before the second, reacting to Luke Shaw’s headed clearance, whistled just past the post from the edge of the area.

As it was, England forward Raheem Sterling grabbed the only goal of another tight affair involving the Three Lions, heading home Jack Grealish’s clipped cross with 12 minutes on the clock.

Both teams had already sealed qualification from Group D prior to kick-off, but following workmanlike displays, the result sees Rice and England claim top spot in the pool, setting up a Round of 16 match at Wembley next Tuesday (29 June) evening.

There, they will face a European heavyweight in one of France, Germany, Portugal or, in more unlikely circumstances, Hungary.

England's Declan Rice (left) speaks with Czech Republic's Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek (right) during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 22, 2021. - Credit: PA

Souček, Coufal and the Czech Republic, meanwhile, must await the revelation of their next opposition, having slipped into third place behind Croatia – also winners on Tuesday evening, 3-1 against Scotland – by virtue of goals scored.

“The beginning of the match was dominated by England and in the second half it was much more balanced," said Hammers midfielder Tomas Soucek.

“But we lacked patience and calmness in front of their penalty area. We have to improve that, because the area before the final phase was not good. I think we fought well in the fight against a team with so many stars, we wanted to succeed, but it didn't work out. For my chance I wanted to send the ball inside the post, so it's a pity I didn't succeed.

“We have to learn from that match and use the positives in the match in the next round. We wanted to be first in the group, in the end we fell to third place. But we are in the round of 16 of the Euros, so we will wait for a specific opponent and we must prepare for the match as best we can after that.”