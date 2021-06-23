News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

West Ham trio Rice, Soucek and Coufal progress into last 16 at Euro 2020

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:59 PM June 23, 2021   
Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek (left) and England's Luke Shaw battle for the ball during the UEFA Eur

Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek (left) and England's Luke Shaw battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 22, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United trio Declan Rice, Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal all started at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening as England defeated Czech Republic 1-0 in the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D decider. 

The trio were all making their third starts in the summer international tournament, with Rice withdrawn by England manager Gareth Southgate at half-time, having played his part in recording a third clean sheet in three group games. 

The 22-year-old’s Club midfield partner Souček came closest to putting an end to that run with two instinctive efforts in the space of five first-half minutes, but saw his first shot blocked by Harry Maguire before the second, reacting to Luke Shaw’s headed clearance, whistled just past the post from the edge of the area. 

As it was, England forward Raheem Sterling grabbed the only goal of another tight affair involving the Three Lions, heading home Jack Grealish’s clipped cross with 12 minutes on the clock. 

Both teams had already sealed qualification from Group D prior to kick-off, but following workmanlike displays, the result sees Rice and England claim top spot in the pool, setting up a Round of 16 match at Wembley next Tuesday (29 June) evening. 

You may also want to watch:

There, they will face a European heavyweight in one of France, Germany, Portugal or, in more unlikely circumstances, Hungary. 

England's Declan Rice (left) speaks with Czech Republic's Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek (right) d

England's Declan Rice (left) speaks with Czech Republic's Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek (right) during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 22, 2021. - Credit: PA

Souček, Coufal and the Czech Republic, meanwhile, must await the revelation of their next opposition, having slipped into third place behind Croatia – also winners on Tuesday evening, 3-1 against Scotland – by virtue of goals scored. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'True hero': Tributes paid to Harold Hill family man
  2. 2 Plans submitted to demolish pool and erect new school building in Rainham
  3. 3 Ambulance stations to close and be replaced by single centre, LAS reveals
  1. 4 Romford pupils, 13, qualify for next stage of national maths competition
  2. 5 Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Romford
  3. 6 Councillors' letters were opened without permission, Town Hall admits
  4. 7 Six Caribbean businesses to support in Romford
  5. 8 No changes to blood test services in Havering at present
  6. 9 Rainham gang members jailed for stealing 'over 130' vehicles
  7. 10 Tributes paid to well-loved Romford market fruit-seller

“The beginning of the match was dominated by England and in the second half it was much more balanced,"  said Hammers midfielder Tomas Soucek. 

“But we lacked patience and calmness in front of their penalty area. We have to improve that, because the area before the final phase was not good. I think we fought well in the fight against a team with so many stars, we wanted to succeed, but it didn't work out. For my chance I wanted to send the ball inside the post, so it's a pity I didn't succeed. 

“We have to learn from that match and use the positives in the match in the next round. We wanted to be first in the group, in the end we fell to third place. But we are in the round of 16 of the Euros, so we will wait for a specific opponent and we must prepare for the match as best we can after that.” 

Euro 2020
West Ham United
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

1,380 homes to be built on Romford estate

Planning and Development

Plans for 1,380 homes on Waterloo Estate granted after tight vote

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Alby Tebbutt planning investigation

Havering Council | Exclusive

Ex-councillor under investigation over Green Belt building works

Charles Thomson

person
Lisa Meyer from Romford lost 4.5 stone with Weight Watchers

Romford woman tackles serious health issues by losing third of body weight

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Romford Town Gateway

Environment

Strategy is to tackle 'persistent problem' of abandoned trolleys in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus