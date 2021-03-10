West Ham United continue support for Hornchurch in FA Trophy bid
West Ham United are again getting behind non-league club Hornchurch’s bid to reach the FA Trophy final.
The Urchins have won six ties to reach the semi-finals of the FA Trophy, the premier knockout competition for non-league clubs, including upset victories over National League sides King’s Lynn Town and Maidstone United.
A superb 2-1 win at National League North club Darlington on Saturday means Hornchurch are now just one victory away from a trip to Wembley.
The semi-final draw has handed Mark Stimson’s team the toughest possible assignment – an away draw to National League promotion-chasers Notts County on Saturday, March 27.
Hornchurch have long held links with West Ham United and their fans, with the club close to joint-chairman David Sullivan’s heart.
He said: “I grew up in Hornchurch and I remember going down to watch them play at Bridge Avenue when I was a boy.
“As well as being a West Ham fan since I was eleven, I have always been a big football supporter and someone who wants to help local clubs where I can. I know many of my fellow Hammers feel likewise and went to watch their local non-league teams when the lockdown restrictions were lifted last year.
“What Hornchurch have achieved already is amazing and they are now just one win from the biggest day in their history – a Wembley final – so let’s all get behind them and help an east London club lift a trophy!”