Cause for optimism as Hammers head to Tyneside for Premier League opener

Published: 10:00 AM August 10, 2021

West Ham warmed up for the Premier League by securing a victory in the Betway Cup over Champions League qualifiers Atalanta. - Credit: PA

Excitement is building in east London as West Ham prepare to kick off the new Premier League season with a trip to Tyneside.

The Hammers - set to grace the Europa League this season - look in good shape as they completed a successful pre-season with a victory over Italian side Atalanta on Saturday (August 7).

Though unbeaten in that set of fixtures, the real work starts next Sunday with a trip to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been the quietest Premier League club in the summer transfer window, having only added U23 squad members to their ranks.

West Ham have been marginally busier, boosting their goalkeeper position with the loan signing of PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Neither manager is finished, however, and it's conceivable that both squads could look different by the time kick-off rolls around.

David Moyes is widely known to be looking for recruits in both the defensive and forward positions, while Newcastle look to be edging closer to long-time target Joe Willock.

One player who doesn't look likely to be coming through the door is Jesse Lingard, much to the dismay of fans desperate to see the loan sensation come back.

Potential transfer business aside, the two sides may well have a familiar feel as they take to the field at St James' Park.

The Hammers will see an opening day victory as a statement of intent, a realistic aim given that most of the late returnees are now back in action.

In Sunday's final pre-season fixture, Euros stars Declan Rice and Thomas Soucek looked like they had barely missed a beat, while Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio showed real promise as a partnership.

The Magpies also finished their pre-season strongly by putting three past Premier League newcomers Norwich City.

Second half subs Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey and Ryan Fraser all impressed, with containing Saint-Maximin already appearing key to a positive result on Sunday.

Another factor which may play a part is the St James' faithful, who won't be quiet in expressing their discontent should the Magpies start poorly.

This is something the Hammers could well capitalise on as David Moyes seeks to keep the mood buoyant following a fantastic 2020/2021 season.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 West Ham United