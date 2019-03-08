Romford conclude season with heavy defeat to champions Welling

Romford concluded their London Super League with a comprehensive 6-1 defeat away to newly crowned Champions Welling A.

The hosts took the first point of the evening as Ian Gallagher (21.59) only managed to get a solitary leg on the board.

Team manager Terry Rees (24.85) made a rare appearance, and almost made it a winning one.

The game went to the very last leg as he cracked in the first maximum of the night as well as firing in a superb 116 finish. Unfortunately the last leg went with throw and the lead was doubled.

A debut was handed out in the third contest with Rob Valence (21.63) taking the game to the sixth leg but was unable to gain his maiden win.

Steve Haggerty (25.33) has hit tons for fun all season, but never got much of a chance to display his scoring prowess as he was seen off in minimum time to ensure that Welling would end the campaign with yet another win.

The momentum was firmly against Romford and the next two encounters also failed to see a point for the visitors.

John Costigan (27.93) was involved in the match of the night, a high scoring affair which yielded 25 tons and 2 maximums in the five legs played.

However when it got to the business end Costigan could only hit the outer ring once as well being on the wrong end of a league high 161 checkout.

The penultimate game brought Jason Geraghty (25.48) to the oche. He dug in as always but a third ton plus finish of the night from Welling helped them to a win in six.

With a whitewash looing large, Paul Barham (23.81) gave Romford the last word.

In another match that went the duration, 14 tons and a sparkling finish were rewarded with a hold in the last to gran a consolation point and the match award.

Despite the heavy loss, Romford ended the season in third place with 117 points, seventeen adrift of the new Champions with Plumstead A finishing as runners-up.

Terry Rees has had a fine year as he has also helped guide London to a comfortable mid-table finish in his first full year with the County side.