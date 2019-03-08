Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford conclude season with heavy defeat to champions Welling

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 April 2019

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Romford concluded their London Super League with a comprehensive 6-1 defeat away to newly crowned Champions Welling A.

The hosts took the first point of the evening as Ian Gallagher (21.59) only managed to get a solitary leg on the board.

Team manager Terry Rees (24.85) made a rare appearance, and almost made it a winning one.

The game went to the very last leg as he cracked in the first maximum of the night as well as firing in a superb 116 finish. Unfortunately the last leg went with throw and the lead was doubled.

A debut was handed out in the third contest with Rob Valence (21.63) taking the game to the sixth leg but was unable to gain his maiden win.

Steve Haggerty (25.33) has hit tons for fun all season, but never got much of a chance to display his scoring prowess as he was seen off in minimum time to ensure that Welling would end the campaign with yet another win.

The momentum was firmly against Romford and the next two encounters also failed to see a point for the visitors.

John Costigan (27.93) was involved in the match of the night, a high scoring affair which yielded 25 tons and 2 maximums in the five legs played.

However when it got to the business end Costigan could only hit the outer ring once as well being on the wrong end of a league high 161 checkout.

The penultimate game brought Jason Geraghty (25.48) to the oche. He dug in as always but a third ton plus finish of the night from Welling helped them to a win in six.

With a whitewash looing large, Paul Barham (23.81) gave Romford the last word.

In another match that went the duration, 14 tons and a sparkling finish were rewarded with a hold in the last to gran a consolation point and the match award.

Despite the heavy loss, Romford ended the season in third place with 117 points, seventeen adrift of the new Champions with Plumstead A finishing as runners-up.

Terry Rees has had a fine year as he has also helped guide London to a comfortable mid-table finish in his first full year with the County side.

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of obstruction after they were stopped and searched by police officers in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Queen’s Hospital’s emergency department welcomes more efficient £1.2m assessment area for patients arriving by ambulance

Queen's Hospital opened its £1.2m risk assessment area to make treating patients who arrive by ambulance, more efficient.

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of obstruction after they were stopped and searched by police officers in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Queen’s Hospital’s emergency department welcomes more efficient £1.2m assessment area for patients arriving by ambulance

Queen's Hospital opened its £1.2m risk assessment area to make treating patients who arrive by ambulance, more efficient.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cureton reaches major milestone in style

Jamie Cureton is all smiles before kick-off during the 2016/17 season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Romford conclude season with heavy defeat to champions Welling

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased his side took their chances at Kingstonian

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering 90 Joggers enjoy sunshine at parkruns

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: John Walton/PA)

West Ham skipper full of praise for rejuvenated Antonio

West Ham celebrate
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists