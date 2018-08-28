Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 January 2019

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

2019 NBAE

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal feels London is becoming a hub for American sports ahead of his side’s clash with New York Knicks this weekend.

The Wizards will go head to head with the Knicks at the O2 Arena this evening (8pm) in the annual NBA London game.

The 25-year-old American feels it is good to have fans in the UK of American sport to expand the games.

“For sure, we have the (American) Football over here every year, now basketball and baseball,” Beal said.

“It’s amazing, like I said before it’s definitely a sports hub and it’s exciting – l wouldn’t be surprised if they had a team over here down the line, so I think it’s amazing that we’re able to expand the game and that we have fans over here and people that love the game and support the game.

“I think it’s great for basketball.”

The former Florida Gators man says he believes they could eventually put a team in London in the future.

“I wouldn’t even be surprised if they had a team eventually over here.

“It’d be crazy – I definitely hope it will happen one day. So why not, that’s my opinion.”

The St Louis native is excited by the opportunity of playing at the O2 Arena and wants to embrace it.

“I think it’s awesome; it’s amazing as it expands the NBA game and I think everyone is a huge fan.

“It warms our heart to know that we have so many fans, not only in the States but worldwide.

“London is a big basketball hub so we’re excited and blessed to be here, as not everyone has this opportunity, so I’m embracing it, the team’s embracing it and we’re looking forward to it.”

Beal also revealed he may also come back to London for a visit in the summer as it’s just a business trip this time round.

“We’re doing a pretty good job but it’s a business trip at the end of the day.

“I always tell myself that if I love (London) that much I can come back in the summer and really have fun.

“For me, this is all about getting a little feel of the culture and sightseeing, but the biggest thing is just about making sure I’m ready.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers sign fans favourite Wilkinson from Gillingham

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Raiders defenceman Connolly disappointed with Bees defeat

Raiders defenceman John Connolly in action against Basingstoke Bison (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Moreland insists there is no extra pressure on Barking ahead of Old Cooperians clash

Samuel John carries the ball forward for Barking against Epping Upper Clapton (pic: Martin Dutt)

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists