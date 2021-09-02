News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Warley Woods ladies bowls finals held at Haynes Park

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM September 2, 2021   
Warley Wood Bowls finalists face the camera

Finalists: Pauline Mount, Sheila Endean, Pat Powder, Susanne White, Dot Pope, Wendy Harris (President), Ann Sutton, Maureen Payne, Shirley Martin, Sue Glozier, Angela Moore. - Credit: Bob Pudney

The finals of the Warley Woods ladies bowls league knockout competitions were held at Haynes Park Bowls Club on Friday.

The pairs final was contested between the home team of Sheila Endean and Pauline Mount against Sue Glozier and Angela Moore of Gidea Park, with the Gidea Park pair triumphant 22-9.

The triples final was a closer affair between Romford’s Pat Powder, Susanne White and Dot Pope against the Kings Chase team of Shirley Martin, Maureen Payne and Ann Sutton.

Kings Chase could not recover from a slow start and the Romford trio went on to win 19-15.

Trophies were presented by Warley Woods President, Wendy Harris of Kings Chase.

Bowls
Havering News

