Warley Woods ladies bowls finals held at Haynes Park

Published: 7:00 AM September 2, 2021

The finals of the Warley Woods ladies bowls league knockout competitions were held at Haynes Park Bowls Club on Friday.

The pairs final was contested between the home team of Sheila Endean and Pauline Mount against Sue Glozier and Angela Moore of Gidea Park, with the Gidea Park pair triumphant 22-9.

The triples final was a closer affair between Romford’s Pat Powder, Susanne White and Dot Pope against the Kings Chase team of Shirley Martin, Maureen Payne and Ann Sutton.

Kings Chase could not recover from a slow start and the Romford trio went on to win 19-15.

Trophies were presented by Warley Woods President, Wendy Harris of Kings Chase.