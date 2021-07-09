Hornchurch captain Gordon knows they must perform to beat 'class' Wanstead

Published: 12:30 PM July 9, 2021

Hornchurch players consider the prospects of play after heavy rain fell ahead of Hornchurch CC vs Hadleigh and Thundersley CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 3rd July 2021

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon knows they must be at the races when they come up against a ‘class’ team in Wanstead & Snaresbrook.

Gordon's men welcome the Herons to Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday as both sides look to get one over each other to help them out in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division title race.

“They’re a brilliant team and a good bunch of lads as well so it will always be a tough test against them, but we’ll have to be at our best because they’ve got a lot of class players,” said Gordon.

“Weather permitting we’ll be alright I'm sure, but the weather is not looking too great.”

Attempts are made to dry the playing area after heavy rain fell ahead of Hornchurch CC vs Hadleigh and Thundersley CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 3rd July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch face Wanstead, Chelmsford, Colchester & East Essex and Brentwood in their next four clashes which the skipper feels could be vital to their chances of landing some silverware this campaign.

“If we can get through the next four games and still be within touch of the top teams then we’ve got a really good chance," he added.

“We’ve got four really tough games in a row, though, so we’ll see what happens.”

It was a draw last weekend as they came up against Hadleigh & Thundersley and Gordon won the toss but saw his side dismissed for 122.

Hadleigh could only muster 93-8 in reply, meaning Hornchurch took 11 points while their opponents took eight from the match.

“The weather this year has been the worst, it’s a nightmare and absolutely shocking,” Gordon said.

“It was a bit of a strange game, after only getting 120-odd I thought they’d go for it at least. We did bowl well to be fair but I didn’t think they would get a draw out of that game to be honest.

“It panned out that way and it wasn’t too bad as other results, apart from Chelmsford winning, mean we’re still right in it.”

Gordon (5-31) and Adeel Malik (3-51) both put in good performances with the ball to help Hornchurch limit Hadleigh.

“It was nice to carry on my form, especially with Muhammad Irfan going home I'll need to do a lot more bowling I think," said Gordon.

“We bowled well and I couldn’t have asked for much more.”