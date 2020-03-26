Search

Who is your Raiders player of the season?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 March 2020

Raiders after what proved to be their last home fixture of the season (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

With the National League Ice Hockey season being cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak, have your say on who has been your Everyone Active Raiders player of the season has been so far.

Sean Easton’s men finished eighth with the final two league fixtures being cancelled as well as the play-offs with the decision from the EIHA to cancel hockey until, May, 31.

It’s very much a sport of opinion, so we’re asking Raiders fans, who has been their player of the season - whether it has been one of the top goalscorers, some good defensive play or enertainment, there is a number of reasons for having a favourite player.

But who is your player of the season so far? Have your say in our poll.

