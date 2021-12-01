News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
WATCH: Hornchurch's Spence scores 'best goal manager has seen in 20 years'

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:20 AM December 1, 2021
Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates du

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch celebrates a goal with his team-mates - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has lauded Lewwis Spence’s half-way screamer as the best goal he has ever seen in his 20-year managerial career. 

The 34-year-old picked out the top corner with a shot from the half-way line in the 43rd minute, securing an Urchins win against Bognor Regis Town 2-1. 

Charlie Ruff opened the scoring before Spence netted with Bognor scoring a consolation goal from James Crane from the spot at Nyewood Lane. 

“I’ve been a manager just over 20 years now and Saturday was probably one of the best goals I've seen,” Stimson said. 

“Lewwis Spence’s goal was absolutely amazing, incredible, and definitely the best one I've had in 20 years, which is about 1,000 games I've managed. 

“I’ve had Lew for a few years, he scores one a season, and this year two already. Afterwards they had the audacity to call it a freak goal. He did it two weeks and throughout his career. 

“The way he hit this one and it’s gone in the roof of the net against a goalkeeper that is probably 6’4. I’ve seen decent goals, but that one was special.” 

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League P

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The boss was pleased with his entire squad and the performance they put in as he felt they deserved to win more comfortably. 

“It was a very cold day right on the seafront at Bognor, so we knew it was going to be blustery, but the boys put in another fantastic performance. 

“2-1 probably wasn’t the right scoreline, it should have been three, four or even five.

“Overall it was a fantastic away performance and to get the three points made the trip back really good.

“We had Rickie Hayles back, but we still had Remi Sutton, Sam Higgins, Ollie Muldoon out and Ellis Brown not quite ready to start yet.

“Mickey Parcell had a fitness test and probably shouldn’t have started, but his character is second to none, he gives everything and unfortunately he had to come off."

Hornchurch will now host Kingstonian at Bridge Avenue on Saturday but could be without Remi Sutton, Ollie Muldoon, Sam Higgins and Mickey Parcell.

“You said 'good' Kingstonian side, I'd go one better - very good. We played them earlier in the season and didn’t get near them to be honest so we know it’s going to be tough."

