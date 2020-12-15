FA Trophy: Tonbridge Angels 0 Hornchurch 1

Published: 9:50 PM December 15, 2020

Joe Christou was the Hornchurch matchwinner in their FA Trophy tie at Tonbridge Angels - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Joe Christou's injury-time goal saw Hornchurch produce an FA Trophy giantkilling at National League South side Tonbridge Angels on Tuesday.

And Mark Stimson's men will go back on the road at the weekend in search of another upset in the third round, when they visit Dulwich Hamlet.

Turner had two early efforts for Tonbridge, but neither seriously tested Joe Wright in the Urchins goal.

Ellis Brown then fired wide for the visitors and had another effort parried by the home keeper after good work from Liam Nash.

But Hornchurch had to clear a dangerous ball from Greenhalgh and then saw Splatt head straight at Wright on 32 minutes.

Ollie Muldoon fired over from a Sam Higgins pass soon after, then Higgins had a shot deflected behind for a corner and Christou touched Nash's delivery wide.

Christou then joined Tonbridge's Parter in the referee's book and Brown sent another attempt over from Nash's cross three minutes before the break.

But the visitors were reduced to 10 men just four minutes into the second half when Micky Parcell was shown a straight red card.

Remi Sutton replaced Nash soon after and a weaving run by Brown ended with a shot that was pushed behind, before Charlie Ruff's corner was cleared.

Ruff floated a free-kick from a good position straight to Henly on 76 minutes then saw a shot on the turn closed down after being found by Brown in the box.

Higgins made way for Charlie Stimson two minutes from time, with Muldoon firing a free-kick just over the bar as the tie headed into five minutes of injury time.

And Urchins won it when Brown played a great ball in for Christou to head home, clinching £3,000 in prize money and that trip to Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.



