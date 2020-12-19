FA Trophy: Dulwich Hamlet 1 Hornchurch 2

Published: 5:00 PM December 19, 2020

Charlie Ruff's late goal saw Hornchurch produce another FA Trophy giantkilling at National League South Dulwich Hamlet.

Having seen Joe Christou net an injury-time winner at National League South Tonbridge Angels in midweek, Mark Stimson's men did it again in south London for another famous win.

Ollie Muldoon got an early sight of goal on three minutes but his strike was saved by Charlie Grainger.

Nathan Cooper had an effort deflected behind for a corner moments later, with Ruff's set-piece put behind for another, which was cleared by the hosts.

But Dulwich then had a chance on 10 minutes as a free-kick was cleared to Jesse Debrah, whose shot on the turn forced Joe Wright into action.

The home side were awarded a penalty on 13 minutes, for handball against Louis Ramsay, and Sanchez Ming converted from the spot to open the scoring.

But after Jordan Higgs fired over for Dulwich, Urchins were awarded a spot-kick of their own on 23 minutes when Ruff was fouled and Sam Higgins stepped up to level from 12 yards.

Debrah went close from a Dulwich corner eight minutes before the break, but a good break on the left and cross from Ruff was just behind Ellis Brown at the other end.

And Urchins created another chance on 42 minutes when a cross from Christou fell to Higgins, who forced Grainger to save.

There was still time for one more opening as Ruff's shot was blocked and the ball fell to Liam Nash, but he fired straight at Grainger.

And only two minutes had been played in the second half when Higgins set his sights once more, but fired over Grainger's crossbar.

Christou was booked on 55 minutes, joining Ramsay in the referee's notebook, and Higgins then had a shot blocked after swapping passes with Ramsay on the hour mark.

Higgs fired wide moments later as Dulwich went back on the attack, with Mings picking up their first yellow card of the tie before Chris Dickson replaced the injured Nash.

Ruff's cross was just beyond Higgins on 71 minutes, but Mings then cut in from the right and forced Wright into a good save, with the Urchins keeper called into action again to make a vital stop to thwart a dipping shot from Aaron Barnes on 81 minutes.

The visiting defence scrambled the ball away soon after, as Dulwich pressed, but then Ruff burst through the home defence and fired past Grainger, who got a hand on the ball but could not prevent it from crossing the line.

Reiss Allassani had a shot deflected behind for a corner as the tie went into five minutes of stoppage time, with Brown then clearing the danger but picking up a booking soon after.

But Urchins held on to bank another £4,500 in prize money and book their place in the last 32.

Hornchurch: Wright, Ramsay, Parcell, Cooper, Hayles, Christou, Brown, Muldoon, Nash (Dickson 67), Ruff, Higgins.

Unused subs: Stimson, Spence, Sutton, Hassan.