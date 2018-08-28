Hockey: Upminster keep pace with leaders

An Upminster player looks on (Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster’s women remain level on points with East London at the top of East League Division One South after beating Tunbridge Wells 4-1 at Coopers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home side began poorly on a bitterly cold day, being forced into mistakes and conceding possession numerous times.

And they paid the price as they fell behind to a fine short corner strike from the top of the D.

The goal seemed to spark some life into Upminster, though, and they were soon back on level terms with a well worked goal from player of the match Michelle Dixey.

And Upminster scored from two more short corners, through Dixey and Alexa Marston after initial shots had been blocked, to go into the break with a 3-1 lead.

Defender of the match Lauren Slater-Harvey worked tirelessly to deny Tunbridge Wells any way back into the match in the second half and Upminster added a fourth goal thanks to a reverse stick finish from Riva Siggins.

Other chances went begging but Upminster had done enough to keep pace with the leaders, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Maidstone.

The promotion-chasing men saw their East Division One trip to Cambridge City fall victim to the wintry weather last weekend but are set to host Broxbourne on Saturday.