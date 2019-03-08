Upminster women crowned champions after closing-day derby win at Romford rivals

Upminster fifths celebrate Archant

Upminster women’s fifths were crowned Essex League Division Five champions after a derby win at Romford seconds on the last day of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upminster fifths face the camera Upminster fifths face the camera

The leaders made the short trip to Bower Park Academy and took the lead through Victoria Paxton before third-placed Romford hit back to draw level.

Upminster regained the lead later in the first half and added a third goal before the break, then went on to double their tally in the second period to run out 6-1 winners.

Paxton grabbed her second goal of the game, while Hannah Nichols and Karina Hudson also finished with braces as Upminster comfortably avenged an earlier 2-0 defeat against their borough rivals.

And a 20th win in 22 outings allowed them to finish three points clear of East London eighths, with a whopping 133 goals scored and only 12 conceded.

Captain Sarah Lower said: “It was an excellent performance by the whole team in very warm conditions, against opposition to whom we had lost in the first meeting, demonstrating how much we had improved.”

Nichols finished with an impressive 32 goals for the season and six others netted a dozen times or more, with nine different players finding the net in total over the course of the season.

Lower added: “The team has been made up of a brilliant blend of seasoned players – Tina Davidson, Jo Monaghan, Aisling Woodhead, Morgaine Puttergill, Hannah Nichols, Charlotte Peck and Gina Dickson – new players, Eleanor Apps and Victoria Paxton and brilliant young players that turned 13 in the last year – Isabel Uzal, Isabella Bradley, Kira McFaull, Francesca Bland, Karina Hudson and Phoebe Smith.

“Bethan Hodges and Taya Brooks also got us off to a flying start before progressing to the teams above and it has been an absolutely amazing season. The team has worked so hard and it’s been an honour to captain such a fantastic side and see how much we’ve progressed.

“Everyone is rightly proud of how well we’ve done and we can’t wait for next season in Division Four.

“This caps a brilliant season for our ladies section with the first team also gaining promotion, the second team third in the Essex Premier, the fourth team third in Division Three and the third and sixth teams in mid-table places.”

How they finished

Essex League Division 5

P W D L F A Pts

Upminster V 22 20 0 2 133 12 60

East London VIII 22 18 3 1 63 14 57

Romford II 22 13 2 7 42 32 41

Witham III 22 11 2 9 47 40 35

Waltham Forest IV 22 10 2 10 54 49 32

Wapping VIII* 22 12 1 9 58 48 28

Upminster VI 22 7 4 11 35 64 25

East London IX 22 7 2 13 36 41 23

Chelmsford VII 22 7 2 13 23 59 23

Havering IV 22 5 4 13 14 64 19

Old Southendian III 22 4 3 15 24 71 15

Southend & Ben IV 22 3 5 14 18 53 14

*9 points deducted.