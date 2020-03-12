Search

Advanced search

Hockey: Upminster women boost hopes

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 March 2020

Upminster's women are battling for Premier Division survival in the East League (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Upminster's women are battling for Premier Division survival in the East League (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster's women gave their hopes of East League Premier Division survival a boost with four points from a possible six in their weekend double header.

Upminster score their first goal and celebrate Upminster HC Ladies vs Norwich City HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 1st February 2020Upminster score their first goal and celebrate Upminster HC Ladies vs Norwich City HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 1st February 2020

They took the lead against Dereham at Coopers on Saturday as Jemma Creswell netted from a right-wing cross.

But the visitors, who are also battling against the drop, hit back to earn a share of the spoils.

You may also want to watch:

Upminster travelled to fellow strugglers Maidstone on Sunday and secured a vital 2-1 victory thanks to a close-range finish by Emily Davies and short corner deflection from Cresswell.

That moved them up to eighth with two games left ahead of Saturday's trip to Peterborough.

The men, meanwhile, slumped to a 7-2 home loss against Blueharts in East Premier B and visit bottom club Shefford & Sandy on Saturday.

The thirds thumped Braintree seconds 7-1 in Division Five South East, with Ollie Peck scoring four to take his tally to 40.

Callum Berry netted twice and Tom Hilson was also on target in the rout.

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Council to review Romford’s Express Kebab House licence after residents complain about ‘unbearable’ noise and anti-social behaviour

Express Kebab House in South Street will have its licence reviewed by Havering Council on March 16. Picture: Google Maps

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Council to review Romford’s Express Kebab House licence after residents complain about ‘unbearable’ noise and anti-social behaviour

Express Kebab House in South Street will have its licence reviewed by Havering Council on March 16. Picture: Google Maps

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Chelmsford 0 Raiders U18s 5

Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic John Scott)

Hockey: Upminster women boost hopes

Upminster's women are battling for Premier Division survival in the East League (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Mead says Boro must take it one game at a time as they approach hectic fixture list

Daniel Waldren of Romford during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

Raiders captain Connolly says they don’t want to rely on other results

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly celebrates with Erik Piatak and Dan Fuller (Pic: John Scott)

Coronavirus: Woman who died at Queen’s Hospital was from Barking and Dagenham

Cllr Darren Rodwell said:
Drive 24