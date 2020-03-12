Hockey: Upminster women boost hopes

Upminster's women are battling for Premier Division survival in the East League

Upminster's women gave their hopes of East League Premier Division survival a boost with four points from a possible six in their weekend double header.

Upminster score their first goal and celebrate Upminster HC Ladies vs Norwich City HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 1st February 2020

They took the lead against Dereham at Coopers on Saturday as Jemma Creswell netted from a right-wing cross.

But the visitors, who are also battling against the drop, hit back to earn a share of the spoils.

Upminster travelled to fellow strugglers Maidstone on Sunday and secured a vital 2-1 victory thanks to a close-range finish by Emily Davies and short corner deflection from Cresswell.

That moved them up to eighth with two games left ahead of Saturday's trip to Peterborough.

The men, meanwhile, slumped to a 7-2 home loss against Blueharts in East Premier B and visit bottom club Shefford & Sandy on Saturday.

The thirds thumped Braintree seconds 7-1 in Division Five South East, with Ollie Peck scoring four to take his tally to 40.

Callum Berry netted twice and Tom Hilson was also on target in the rout.