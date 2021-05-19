News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Upminster confident heading into clash with Woodford Wells says Ison

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM May 19, 2021   
James Evans in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Hamro Founda

James Evans in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th May 2021

Upminster are full of confidence as they look to continue their strong start to the season insists captain Alan Ison. 

Ison's side welcome Woodford Wells to Upminster Park on Saturday on the back of two consecutive victories since the return of Harmo Foundation Essex League Division One action. 

The skipper is eager for his side to continue racking up big scores and playing with positivity as it has been working well so far. 

“We’re playing really well at the minute, there is a really good team atmosphere, everyone is buzzing and positive,” Ison said. 

“Everyone is contributing so things are looking really good, it’s someone different every week. 

You may also want to watch:

“I’m not sure how strong Woodford Wells are, but they’ve always been a solid club, and one that I like playing against so it should be another good test.” 

Kiran Kullar in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Hamro Found

Kiran Kullar in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

They head into the clash on the back of a 93-run victory at Shenfield last weekend after they were put into bat.

Most Read

  1. 1 Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?
  2. 2 Seventh person arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Harold Wood
  3. 3 Romford student receives Amazon bursary for women studying computer science
  1. 4 New care unit for over 75s opens at Queen's Hospital in Romford
  2. 5 Mum-of-two's long-term home 'nightmare' amid housing crisis
  3. 6 Former Sanders student Muldoon says it's extra special to be going to Wembley with Hornchurch
  4. 7 Romford Bowling Club celebrates reopening with Andrew Rosindell MP
  5. 8 Family seeks answers as police probe dad's death in council-run hostel
  6. 9 Met officers used 'excessive force' during Romford fight
  7. 10 Letter: GPs respond to criticism about lack of face-to-face consultations

Upminster ramped up a score of 315-7 thanks to Tom Daniels (66), Kiran Kullar (12), James Evans (37), Ison (98) and Nehal Butt (40). 

“It was a very good win, I lost the toss and they put us in, then Tom, Kiran and James got us off to quite a solid start," added Ison.

“It was nice to see Tom get some more runs as he’s been doing really well this year, so it’s been a positive to see him get his first league 50 of the season, and hopefully he can push on for more now.

“There was a good platform for myself to then come in and play the way I did. I was pleased to get a good score, gutted to not get my 100, but it was back-to-back scores for me which is good but more importantly we’re getting big scores as a team.

“It’s really positive in terms of the bat at the moment and long may that continue.” 

In reply, Shenfield were restricted to 183-8 with Billy Wright (3-32) and Oliver Peck (3-41) the stand-out performers. 

“We didn’t start too great with the ball, they got off to quite a good start to be honest, it’s a very quick scoring ground," said Ison.

“Billy and Ollie bowled fantastically well through the middle overs, kept it tight, and got some crucial wickets. 

“They bowled well as a partnership so that could a long-term partnership throughout the season.”

Cricket
Upminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Laskos died on May 7 in Harold Wood.

Knife Crime

Man and two boys charged with murder of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Plans submitted to redevelop prominent Romford building

Planning and Development

Deadline looming to comment on Market Place development plans

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Havering boundaries

Havering Council | Special Report

Havering electoral wards face axe as borough is split into 20 areas

Charles Thomson

person
Daniel Laskos

Crime

Harold Wood fatal stabbing victim named as police arrest three more people

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus