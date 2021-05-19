Upminster confident heading into clash with Woodford Wells says Ison

Published: 2:00 PM May 19, 2021

James Evans in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th May 2021

Upminster are full of confidence as they look to continue their strong start to the season insists captain Alan Ison.

Ison's side welcome Woodford Wells to Upminster Park on Saturday on the back of two consecutive victories since the return of Harmo Foundation Essex League Division One action.

The skipper is eager for his side to continue racking up big scores and playing with positivity as it has been working well so far.

“We’re playing really well at the minute, there is a really good team atmosphere, everyone is buzzing and positive,” Ison said.

“Everyone is contributing so things are looking really good, it’s someone different every week.

“I’m not sure how strong Woodford Wells are, but they’ve always been a solid club, and one that I like playing against so it should be another good test.”

Kiran Kullar in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

They head into the clash on the back of a 93-run victory at Shenfield last weekend after they were put into bat.

Upminster ramped up a score of 315-7 thanks to Tom Daniels (66), Kiran Kullar (12), James Evans (37), Ison (98) and Nehal Butt (40).

“It was a very good win, I lost the toss and they put us in, then Tom, Kiran and James got us off to quite a solid start," added Ison.

“It was nice to see Tom get some more runs as he’s been doing really well this year, so it’s been a positive to see him get his first league 50 of the season, and hopefully he can push on for more now.

“There was a good platform for myself to then come in and play the way I did. I was pleased to get a good score, gutted to not get my 100, but it was back-to-back scores for me which is good but more importantly we’re getting big scores as a team.

“It’s really positive in terms of the bat at the moment and long may that continue.”

In reply, Shenfield were restricted to 183-8 with Billy Wright (3-32) and Oliver Peck (3-41) the stand-out performers.

“We didn’t start too great with the ball, they got off to quite a good start to be honest, it’s a very quick scoring ground," said Ison.

“Billy and Ollie bowled fantastically well through the middle overs, kept it tight, and got some crucial wickets.

“They bowled well as a partnership so that could a long-term partnership throughout the season.”