Upminster will be without key figures for home clash with Loughton

Published: 12:30 PM July 29, 2021

P Gupta (L) and A Ison enjoy a useful partnership for Upminster during Upminster CC vs Fives & Heronians CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 5th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster captain Alan Ison will be without a number of first-team players to face Loughton but says they remain confident heading into that clash.

They will welcome Loughton to Upminster Park on Saturday as they look to build on recent fortunes as they’re unbeaten in their last two matches.

However, the hosts will be without skipper Ison among others, which will see others get the chance to shine.

“Loughton have put in some good performances the last few weeks so they’re on a bit of a high and we’re missing quite a few players myself included, so it will be a tough game,” Ison said.

“We’ll still have a decent team out so they’ll give it a good crack. Two games undefeated, so that’s a positive, the slower bowlers did well and we’re batting well so plenty of positives to take out of Saturday’s game that’s for sure.”

Upminster sit seventh in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One table but only 40 points off leaders Hutton heading into the final stretch.

“It is very tight, a couple of wins could get you up near the top, it’s a very strange league. We’ve got six games left if we could win half of those or four of those then we’ll be up there. It’s all to play for., added Ison.

Upminster picked up a draw at Woodford Wells last weekend after the hosts won the toss, elected to bat and scored 289-6 with Joe Johnson (79) and Reece Cyster (100) doing the damage despite a solid effort throughout the bowling line-up.

P Gupta of Upminster leaves the field having been dismissed during Upminster CC vs Fives & Heronians CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 5th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster could only muster 206-7 in reply with Pulkit Gupta (121 not out) producing a magnificent display without any real support.

“The pitch is quite hard over Wells, it hasn’t got much movement in it for the bowlers, and they batted well," said Ison.

"They started well, we pulled it back with our bowlers in the middle, but it was a good wicket. Had plenty of runs in it.

“Pulkit played really well, it was nice to see him get a big score, the first one this year and hopefully he’s got a few more left in him.

“He was supported well by Jabba (James Aggio-Brewe) and Toddy (Ollie Todd). We gave it a good go and the draw was probably a fair result in the end.”