Hutton will come all guns blazing insists Upminster captain Ison

Published: 1:30 PM September 2, 2021

James Evans in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th May 2021

Upminster captain Alan Ison is expecting promotion-chasing Hutton to come out all guns blazing on the final day of the season.

Ison and his side will welcome league leaders Hutton to Upminster Park on Saturday as they bid to seal promotion to the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division.

“Hutton are a good, strong, young team,” Ison said. “They need to win to get promoted, so there is a lot riding on it for them, so we know they’ll be coming all guns blazing to beat us.

“Hopefully we can stop them from going up.”

It was a five-wicket defeat to Buckhurst Hill for Upminster at the weekend as captain Ison fielded a younger side with not much left to play for this campaign.

You may also want to watch:

They won the toss and elected to bat first but were bowled out for 175 despite good performances from James Evans (70) and youngster Callum J Berry (20).

Buckhurst Hill managed to score 176-5 in reply at the Roding Lane Ground with opener Hendro Puchert (87 not out) leading the charge.

“We didn’t get off to the best of starts on Saturday, we lost a couple of early wickets, I think we were about 20-3 so from that point of we were probably chasing the game," added Ison.

“James Evans played really well, it was good to see him come back in and get some runs, and Callum who came up from the seconds stuck around for a while and played really well.

“There was two positives from a batting point of view. The team is full of youngsters, he’s (Callum Berry) another one coming in, he played for me last year.

“He hasn’t played for me much this year, but has been performing well for the twos and done well so that was obviously good to see.”

On the bowling, Ison said: “They got off to a bit of a flyer, so we were playing catch up. Nehal Butt and I come on to tighten things up. John Curtis and James Aggio-Brewe played well.

“Hendro played really well, we had one chance to get him out, but we didn’t so fair play to Hendro as he’s a good player.”