A must win game for Upminster as they bid to avoid relegation

Published: 4:00 PM August 19, 2021

Alan Ison in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th May 2021

It’s a must-win game for Upminster as they host Horndon-on-the-Hill insists captain Alan Ison as they bid to avoid relegation from Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One.

Ison's side welcome their opponents to Upminster Park on Saturday as they look to cement their place for next season.

They currently sit seventh in the league table with just three fixtures left to be played this campaign.

“It’s a must-win for us, it’s quite a big game, the lads know that we need to win so hopefully we can all step up and put on a big performance,” Ison admitted.

“We’re at the wrong end of the league table in terms of tightness and we need at least one win to ensure our safety.

“If we can stay in Division One that will be quite a good season.”

It was a two-wicket defeat to Old Southendian & Southchurch last weekend after winning the toss and electing to bat first as they were dismissed for 176 with Josh Lamont (44), James Aggio-Brewe (39), and Ollie Todd (40) top scoring.

The hosts reached their target for a narrow victory thanks to a good batting display with Nehal Butt (3-39) the pick of Upminster's bowlers.

“I thought we played poorly if I’m honest. Josh got us off to a really good start again, but we didn’t build off that, and we lost wickets quickly," added Ison.

“We never really got back into it until Ollie and 'Jabba' formed a partnership. To only get up to 170 was probably below par on that wicket.

“The batting display was pretty disappointing. We didn’t really get any partnerships going, we were about 60-0, then 90-8. Jabba and Ollie played really well and in the end to get up to 170 from where we was, it was somewhat positive, but it was still too little.

“The extras cost us the game, we bowled too many, these things happen. You learn from them and we move forward now to next week.

“We did pull it back in the field with some tighter spells from Nehal Butt, myself and Jabba. We did ok and to get it close was fairly positive.”