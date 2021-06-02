Upminster looking to bounce back against leaders Fives and Heronians

Published: 12:30 PM June 2, 2021

Upminster captain Alan Ison will look to bounce back when they face league leaders Fives & Heronians this weekend.

Ison’s men suffered their first defeat of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One season last weekend and will now play host to unbeaten Fives at Upminster Park on Saturday.

But the skipper knows they face a stern test like every match has been in the division so far this campaign.

“It’s going to be a really tough game, Fives are in good form, I think they’re undefeated so far in the league this year and they just beat Hutton who are also a very good team,” Ison said.

“I’d imagine they’ll be full of confidence after that and we’ll want to bounce back so I'd expect it to be another close game like every match in our league has been at the minute.

“Home advantage, but we know Fives are a good outfit, so of course we’re expecting a tough game but we’re looking forward to it and going with the same team so hopefully we can go over the line this time.”

Upminster suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat at Loughton after Ison won the toss and elected to bat first and led the way with 127 as his side reached 228.

Loughton were able to get to their target, though, with Ison (3-40) also the stand-out Upminster performer with the ball on the day.

“It was a shame that we didn’t win on Saturday, it was a good game of cricket, and I just felt we were probably 20 to 30 runs short although I did think 228 was a competitive score,” Ison admitted.

“It was a close game and disappointing we didn’t win, but some good performances throughout our team, and plenty of positives to take into this Saturday.”

Ison was however pleased personally, adding: “It’s nice to get runs and some wickets, but we didn’t get the win, which is the most important thing so it’s a shame.

“From a personal point of view I'm in good form, so hopefully that can continue over the next few weeks as well.”