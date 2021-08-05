Upminster back to full strength for Fives & Heronians trip

Published: 8:30 AM August 5, 2021

Upminster captain Alan Ison has revealed they are back to full strength which will hopefully help them upset Fives & Heronians.

The Upminster Park-based side will make the trip away to The Paddock on Saturday as they look to start turning their fortunes around in the Hamro Foundation Essex League.

They currently sit seventh in Division One with five fixtures left, although this is the last of the timed games much to the delight of skipper Ison.

“They’re a good young team, good at both batting and bowling, so we know it will be a tough game but we’ve got a full strength team out, so hopefully we’ll come away with the win,” Ison said.

“This is the last timed game then it goes to win or lose games which I think we’re stronger at, so hopefully that will benefit us.

You may also want to watch:

“Hopefully we can get as many wins as possible then see where we are come September.”

Upminster CC (batting) vs Buckhurst Hill CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 26th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster had their match abandoned with Loughton last weekend due to the heavy downpour of rain.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, they scored 174-8 with Josh Lamont (41), Nehal Butt (29), and stand-in skipper James Aggio-Brewe (43) top scoring.

In reply, Loughton scored 102-3 after Nehal Butt (2-36) started brightly with the ball, before the rain came down and the match was abandoned.

“We did alright, we got off to a really good start, Josh played well and got us off to a flyer then we lost a few quick wickets," added Ison.

“James and Nehal played really well, it wasn’t too bad a score with people chipping in down the order, but we should have probably got 200-odd on that wicket.”

The experienced batsman believes it has been some of the worst weather he has ever had to endure during his career this campaign.

“I think it’s rained pretty much every Saturday barring a couple, it’s been one of the worst years I've seen for weather for cricket since I've been playing, so it’s been pretty frustrating," he said.

“Hopefully the last few matches we can get all of those in.”