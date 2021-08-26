Upminster will experiment in final fixtures says captain Ison

Published: 3:00 PM August 26, 2021

A Ison hits out for Upminster during Upminster CC vs Fives & Heronians CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 5th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster captain Alan Ison is going to experiment with his side in the final two fixtures of the season after they ensured their survival last weekend.

The Upminster Park-based outfit travel to Buckhurst Hill on Saturday as they look to build on the win over Horndon last weekend.

They sit eighth in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One heading into the final two games, but could still finish as high as sixth, which would mean they qualify to take part in the Essex T20 Cup next season.

“I think I'm going to try a couple of different things this weekend. I’ve got the luxury of being able to do that now that we’re safe,” Ison said.

“We want to enjoy the last two games, there is no pressure on us, as we can’t go down but we can also still finish sixth and push for the T20 competition next year so there is that to look towards as well.”

Upminster sealed an eight-wicket victory over Horndon to secure their place in Division One for next season.

Skipper Ison won the toss and elected to field where they bowled Horndon out for 80 thanks to the efforts of John Curtis (4-13), Ison (3-4), Ellis Pickering (2-35), and Nehal Butt (1-17).

John Curtis of Upminster - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster then cruised to their target thanks to Josh Lamont (20), James Evans (25) and Kiran Kullar (29).

“It was a good performance, we started off well, Ellis and Nehal bowled well. They did start batting reasonably well, but John and I came on, and finished it off," added Ison.

“It was a good bowling performance then Josh started off well with the bat. It was an interesting game, but pleased we got the win, and that we’re safe for next season.”

Ison was full of praise for his batting line-up for getting the job done and backing up the bowling efforts from his side.

“Josh got 24 off the first over. Sometimes chasing a low total can be quite nervous, but Josh started well, then we lost Tom (Daniels) quite quickly.

“James and Kiran played quite well and finished it off nicely for us.”