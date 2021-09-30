Upminster made it back-to-back wins to start the new season

Published: 8:03 AM September 30, 2021

Upminster Hockey Club made it two wins from two with a solid home win against Bedford twos on Saturday.

The visiting team seemed content to allow Upminster the ball and defend deep during the opening exchanges, and while Upminster kept hold of the ball well they were unable to break down the tightly packed defence.

Bedford showed some glimpses of intent with the occasional break, but the U's defence held strong.

Upminster were then forced in to a reshuffle with 15 minutes on the clock when Tom Dance opted to use his chin to block a shot from a Bedford player, taken well after the Umpire’s whistle had been blown for an infringement.

Upminster continued to press and were rewarded when Jamie O’Dell converted a shot corner, sending first a defender and then the Bedford keeper the wrong way with a blistering drag flick from the top of the D.

The home team maintained the lead into the second half, and started to create half chances as Bedford tired, but were unable to extend their lead.

Bedford awaited the defensive mistake that Ally Stewart duly provided, picking out an unmarked Bedford player and allowing the away team to break up field and win a penalty corner.

The initial shot was blocked in to the air and was well finished off with an overhead smash by the waiting Bedford forward with only 10 minutes of the game to go.

Upminster responded positively to the goal, increasing their work rate and ball pace, stretching the Bedford defence and forcing a turn over in the D.

The ball found its way to man of the match Alex Mitchell, who jabbed home the winner with his usual predatory instincts, securing the three points with only minutes left.