Search

Advanced search

Upminster Under-11s win trip to Twickenham after cup success

PUBLISHED: 12:05 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 17 October 2019

Will Jennings

The Upminster Under-11s rugby team. Picture: Sportsbeat

The Upminster Under-11s rugby team. Picture: Sportsbeat

Archant

Upminster RFC Under-11s have secured a trip to Twickenham alongside their Gallagher Premiership Rugby heroes thanks to their performance at the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup.

More than 85,000 children have taken part in the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup to date, with Upminster the latest team to make their mark on the nationwide event which is celebrating its 12th season.

In the under-11 competition, held at Hendon RFC, Upminster were rewarded for their effort with a trip to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham on June 20 next year.

They will meet a Land Rover rugby ambassador, join in a Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup Parade at half-time, plus find out who has won the Junior Land Rover Discovery of The Season award.

Speaking after the event, Upminster's Lewis Bredenear said: "I think teamwork was one of the things we did really well at today, and our running and tackling was also good throughout the day."

Land Rover has heritage in rugby at all levels; from grassroots to elite, sharing and understanding the values at the heart of the game. Follow @LandRoverRugby.

Most Read

Romford GP already convicted of string of sexual offences against patients over five years goes on trial for 34 more

Romford GP Dr Manish Shah arriving at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Gallows Corner Tesco car park

Tesco Gallows Corner Picture: Google streetview

Collier Row’s very own candy couple set to open new shop in high street with grand launch event

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Most Read

Romford GP already convicted of string of sexual offences against patients over five years goes on trial for 34 more

Romford GP Dr Manish Shah arriving at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Gallows Corner Tesco car park

Tesco Gallows Corner Picture: Google streetview

Collier Row’s very own candy couple set to open new shop in high street with grand launch event

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brown looks at positives in Daggers win

Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown (pic: Mark Kerton/PA)

Upminster Under-11s win trip to Twickenham after cup success

The Upminster Under-11s rugby team. Picture: Sportsbeat

Bridge Point explosion trial: Court hears two ‘utterly reckless’ cannabis oil producers stored 200 butane canisters in flat

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Bridge Point, Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

Romford boss Martin says they gave Grays an early Christmas present

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019

Rugby: England switch Farrell, include Vunipolas for Australia

England's Owen Farrell gives instructions during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Beppu, Japan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists