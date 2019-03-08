Upminster Under-11s win trip to Twickenham after cup success

The Upminster Under-11s rugby team. Picture: Sportsbeat Archant

Upminster RFC Under-11s have secured a trip to Twickenham alongside their Gallagher Premiership Rugby heroes thanks to their performance at the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup.

More than 85,000 children have taken part in the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup to date, with Upminster the latest team to make their mark on the nationwide event which is celebrating its 12th season.

In the under-11 competition, held at Hendon RFC, Upminster were rewarded for their effort with a trip to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham on June 20 next year.

They will meet a Land Rover rugby ambassador, join in a Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup Parade at half-time, plus find out who has won the Junior Land Rover Discovery of The Season award.

Speaking after the event, Upminster's Lewis Bredenear said: "I think teamwork was one of the things we did really well at today, and our running and tackling was also good throughout the day."

