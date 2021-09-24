Upminster tennis star Olly Beadle wins gold in Glasgow

Published: 11:30 AM September 24, 2021

Olly Beadle (in white) and his partner having received their gold medals - Credit: Jackie Insole

Upminster tennis star Olly Beadle won gold at the Lawn Tennis Association’s (LTA) Glasgow regional learning disability tournament.

The 22-year-old, a member of Cranston Park Tennis Club and Mountnessing Tennis Club, was unfazed by the long trip to the Glasgow Tennis Centre and won his first singles match 6-0.

Beadle, who attends Barking and Dagenham College, went ahead early in the final and withstood a brave fightback from his opponent, ultimately winning the gold medal by finishing off with two aces to win 6-4.

The next day he played two closely contested doubles matches with his opponent in the singles and again achieved gold.



Beadle, a member of the LTA’s learning disability national squad, represented Great Britain and achieved fourth place in the world and a silver medal in the team event in the Inas Global games in Brisbane in autumn 2019.