Upminster tennis star Olly Beadle wins gold in Glasgow

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:30 AM September 24, 2021   
Olly Beadle (in white) and his partner having received their gold medals

Upminster tennis star Olly Beadle won gold at the Lawn Tennis Association’s (LTA) Glasgow regional learning disability tournament. 

The 22-year-old, a member of Cranston Park Tennis Club and Mountnessing Tennis Club, was unfazed by the long trip to the Glasgow Tennis Centre and won his first singles match 6-0. 

Beadle, who attends Barking and Dagenham College, went ahead early in the final and withstood a brave fightback from his opponent, ultimately winning the gold medal by finishing off with two aces to win 6-4. 

The next day he played two closely contested doubles matches with his opponent in the singles and again achieved gold. 
 
Beadle, a member of the LTA’s learning disability national squad, represented Great Britain and achieved fourth place in the world and a silver medal in the team event in the Inas Global games in Brisbane in autumn 2019. 

Upminster News

