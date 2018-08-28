Hockey: Upminster take over at top of table

Upminster's Steve Wright scored twice against Cambridge Universit (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Upminster’s men moved to the top of the East League Division One table after a late come-from-behind win over Cambridge University seconds.

The studnts started well and enjoyed spells of possession early in the game with Upminster struggling to gain any momentum.

And Cambridge converted an opportunity to open the scoring after a quick move down the right wing.

The second half started more evenly and the game ebbed and flowed with both sides moving the ball well.

But Cambridge were able to double their advantage when a long ball forward left their striker to put into an open goal.

With only 15 minutes left Upminster had a mountain to climb to salvage anything from the game but man of the match Steve Wright slotted home a hard strike from a short corner which brought the hosts side back into it.

Wright struckagain shortly after with a well-placed finished to make it 2-2 with five minutes to go and Upminster could suddennly sense an opportunity to take all three points.

And they did, as Josh Cipa fired home the winner from another short corner routine, with Upminster seeing out the remaining minutes with defender of the match Sam Langston proving resolute in the heart of defence.

The 3-2 win took Upminster to a three-way tie on 29 points but top of the table on goal difference from Broxbourne and Old Southendians, with a trip to Cambridge City thirds up next this Saturday (3pm).

Upminster’s women are level on points with leaders East London at the top of East One South, but their rivals have a much superior goal difference.

A 1-0 win at Blueharts left Upminster with a plus-27 record, but East London are plus-42 after beating Old Loughts 4-0.

Upminster are set to host lowly Tunbridge Wells at Coopers on Saturday (2.30pm).

The men’s seconds lost 6-3 at Brentwood, but the third beat Waltham Forest 4-1.

The fourths drew 2-2 at Witham, while the fifths won 2-0 at Maldon Academy.

The women’s seconds drew 1-1 with Maldon, the third lost 2-1 at Wapping fifths, but the fourths beat Southend & Benfleet by the same margin.

The fifths thumped Old Southendian thirds 10-0 and the sixths won 2-1 at East London ninths.