Upminster, Shenfield, Billericay progress in Essex League Cup

Published: 4:10 PM April 26, 2021

Upminster got the better of Gidea Park & Romford in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Cup derby on Saturday.

Captain Alan Ison chose to bat after winning the toss and saw Tom Daniels (91) and Kiran Kullar (30) put on 83 for the first wicket.

James Evans (37) and Harry Jenkins (27 not out) chipped in as the home side closed on 254-6, before Ison (2-28), John Curtis (2-17) and Billy Wright (3-27) reduced Park to 87-7.

Callum Poultney (36) top scored for the visitors as they eventually reached 147, before Ollie Peck (2-8) mopped up.

Shenfield got the better of their Hutton hosts after piling up 303-7 at the Polo Field Ground.

Essex staffer Jack Plom (58), Haris Mahmood (34) and Tom Ballington (25) laid the foundations, before David Hickey (42 not out) and Mehad Khan (66 off 46) shared 109 for the seventh wicket.

Connor Whetstone, Bill Prideaux and Thomas Debenham took two wickets apiece for Hutton, who were dismissed for just 130 in reply.

Alex Tredgett fell four short of a half-century, as Khan (3-54), Charlie Haddon (2-6), Plom (2-28) and Ballington (2-19) shared the wickets.

Billericay also progressed with a 71-run win at Wickford.

Nathan Khelawon fell four runs short of a century, with Matthew Bell hitting an unbeaten 85 and Oliver Sarkar 40 as Billericay posted 281-6.

Andy Smith (4-34) was the pick of the bowling for the visitors, as Ross Poulton (2-36) and Robert Rayner (2-38) nabbed braces to help seal victory.

Harold Wood bowed out after a 63-run defeat at Belhus, where Joe Joyce hit an unbeaten 132 in the home side's 194-9.

Shahbaz Khan (3-21), Hamzah Ikram (2-22) and Taqi Abbas (2-47) had most success with the ball for Wood, but Mahbubul Alam's 26 was their top score in reply.

Juwel Roy (24) and Abbas (20) were next in line as Wood were dismissed for 131 in 40 overs.



