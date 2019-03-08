Upminster prepared for new Premier Division campaigns following promotion double

Upminster celebrate a goal against Old Loughts (pic David Loveday/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster men and women's first teams both celebrated promotions last season as the club goes from strength to strength.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upminster's men were promoted to East Premier B last season Upminster's men were promoted to East Premier B last season

Jack Coleman will captain the men in East Premier B this term, with Matt Malby in his third year as coach, and wants more success.

He said: "The team are looking forward to establishing themselves. Some new faces have broken into the firsts and we have some very promising youngsters who are making waves in their age groups at club and county level.

"Despite their young years, the club are very excited that a break into the firsts does not look beyond their capabilities this year, even after promotion.

"The expectation will be to establish a presence in the league and to ensure we are playing Prem B in 2020. But despite consolidation being the main focus, we're confident we can compete at the top end of the table and look for back-to-back promotions."

Midfielders Nick Harris and David Hadsley will be key, but Harry Jenkins has been ruled out until the new year, following his return from Havering, due to a broken ankle.

The women's squad has undergone some changes ahead of their East Premier campaign but captain Faye Dixey says they are determined to do well.

You may also want to watch:

"We look forward to playing a high standard of hockey and overcoming the challenges that the division presents," said Dixey.

"We were sad to lose some of our players over the summer due to relocation, pregnancy and injury, but we welcome new faces into the team from other clubs and our talented pool of colts, that have progressed through the club.

"We've had a good summer of fitness and pre-season friendlies under the guidance of our coach Glen Noller and feel ready."

The club will field five men and six women's teams, with home games at Coopers Coborn School in St Mary's Lane, as well as a mixed team, indoor teams and various junior teams, with over 200 member colts.

A weekly coaching programme will be run for the junior section, in line with school year age groups, and under-10 and under-12 boys' and girls' teams compete in the Essex Mini League.

The club has developed its online presence, with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to support the main website, and remains on the look out for sponsors.

Ken Nutt succeeds Eric Collier as president and said: "I'd like to say how honoured I am to have been elected as president, following the retirement of Eric Collier after many years of outstanding service.

"Upminster Hockey Club has gone from strength to strength and is currently in good hands - excellently supported by the Hockey Club Committee and Pavilion Club Committee."

Any business interested in more details about the club can email mcc@upminsterhc.co.uk.