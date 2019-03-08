Search

Advanced search

Hockey: Upminster pick up pre-season trophies

PUBLISHED: 10:30 13 September 2019

Upminster hickey club ladies with the rose bowl

Upminster hickey club ladies with the rose bowl

Archant

The season proper has not even started yet, but already Upminster Hockey Club have picked up two trophies for the pre-season efforts.

Upminster hockey club men's teamUpminster hockey club men's team

The men's joint third and fourth teams took part in the Rochford Trilateral Trophy on Saturday as they pitted their wits against the hosts and a team from Witham.

Good early results made them the front runners, but as the day wore on, the players' lack of fitness started to take its toll.

You may also want to watch:

Upminster could only field 10 players in the last game, but thankfully they did enough to lift the trophy as the team retained their unbeaten record on the day.

The women's second team continued their pre-season by lifting the Rosebowl at Redbridge Sports Centre.

After successfully negotiating the group stages, they booked a final spot against East London.

An early goal from Emily Davies was enough to secure a 1-0 victory, while keeper Adelaide Thatcher-Gray was player of the tournament.

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Her heart still beats strong’: Volunteer at Queen’s and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people.

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Her heart still beats strong’: Volunteer at Queen’s and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people.

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hockey: Upminster pick up pre-season trophies

Upminster hickey club ladies with the rose bowl

Havering youngsters help the county to success in Oxford with battling performances

Havering's women who represented Essex at the Southern Inter-counties. 15s Natalie Sewell, Hannah Yexley, Olivia Boachie, Paris King & Kate O’Neill (U20)

Coach Easton excited about new ‘adventure’ of facing off against top British players

Raiders head coach Sean Easton (pic John Scott)

Daggers blog: Missions accomplished after win at Maidenhead

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Athletics: Harold Wood members enjoy Great North Run

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Great North Run
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists