Hockey: Upminster pick up pre-season trophies

Upminster hickey club ladies with the rose bowl Archant

The season proper has not even started yet, but already Upminster Hockey Club have picked up two trophies for the pre-season efforts.

Upminster hockey club men's team Upminster hockey club men's team

The men's joint third and fourth teams took part in the Rochford Trilateral Trophy on Saturday as they pitted their wits against the hosts and a team from Witham.

Good early results made them the front runners, but as the day wore on, the players' lack of fitness started to take its toll.

Upminster could only field 10 players in the last game, but thankfully they did enough to lift the trophy as the team retained their unbeaten record on the day.

The women's second team continued their pre-season by lifting the Rosebowl at Redbridge Sports Centre.

After successfully negotiating the group stages, they booked a final spot against East London.

An early goal from Emily Davies was enough to secure a 1-0 victory, while keeper Adelaide Thatcher-Gray was player of the tournament.