Old Cooperians retain Scott Sarson Memorial Cup at Upminster

Old Cooperians successfully retained the Scott Sarson Memorial Cup with a bonus point win at local rivals Upminster in their Counties One Essex curtain raiser.

In a tightly contested first half, the visitors opened the scoring following good pressure from the kick-off as the forward pack recycled the ball well before it was spread through the hands for Jamie O'Sullivan to dot down in the corner.

An Old Cooperians player is tackled by two Upminster rivals - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The home side reduced the deficit with a Will Mitchell penalty in front of the posts and went 6-5 up with another kick as both sides struggled to find their rhythm in a physical opening half-hour.

However, Coops went into the break on top after the pack disrupted an Upminster lineout and Jacob Smith pounced on the loose ball, using his pace to beat the covering defenders to make it 10-6.

Upminster attack against Old Cooperians - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The second half started in the same manner as the first had ended, with both sides coughing up possession and failing to secure territory.

Another Mitchell penalty cut the gap to one, but the visitors then stepped up as the forwards started to display their dominance at the set-piece.

A big derby crowd looks on as Upminster take on Old Cooperians - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A turnover scrum resulted in Coops winning the ball just inside the Upminster half, and three phases later, the ball was tipped on to O'Sullivan, who showed his speed to beat two men and score under the posts, with Anthony Bly converting.

Jamie O'Sullivan races away to score the third try for Old Cooperians at Upminster - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bly slotted a penalty just after the hour after some ill-discipline from the home side at the breakdown as Coops stretched their lead to 20-9 with just over 10 minutes left.

Jamie O'Sullivan scores the third Old Cooperians try at Upminster - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

After a succession of penalties helped the visitors make their way up the pitch towards the Upminster 22, the bonus point was secured as Josh Preston touched down under the posts following good work from Bly.

Captain Tom Scott converted with the final kick of the game to the delight of director of rugby Andy Yarrow, who knew his side were nowhere near their best.

Old Cooperians attack at Upminster - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It was a frustrating game and I feel like we left a lot of points out there on the pitch," said Yarrow.

"But to pick up the bonus-point try through our O'Crumbs Man of the Match Josh Preston was a good way to finish.

"It is great to have competitive rugby back and with the restructure we know the league has got stronger, so it is important that when we get opportunities we take them."

Yarrow also highlighted the importance of building a large first-team squad, adding: "On paper we didn't have our strongest team out there on Saturday. However, it shows the strength in depth we are trying to build and it was great to see the young lads stepping up and the senior boys guiding the team.

"We are nowhere near the finished article yet. We have a huge test this weekend against Dagenham RFC and every point is vital in what will be a very competitive league."

Old Cooperians host Dagenham RFC at St Mary's Lane on Saturday (3pm).