Upminster men see off rivals Wapping to complete superb promotion double for club

PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 March 2019

Upminster's men face the camera after clinching promotion

Upminster's men face the camera after clinching promotion

Archant

Upminster’s men secured promotion from East League Division One after beating Wapping thirds 3-0 in their winner-takes-all showdown to complete a memorable double for the club.

Upminster Ladies score during Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019Upminster Ladies score during Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019

With the women having already secured their own promotion from East One South, their clubmates came under early pressure from the home side and were kept on the back foot.

But once settled, the visitors began to create some chances of their own and they were awarded a penalty flick which Steve Wright converted to open the scoring.

The goal appeared to settle any Upminster nerves and they took control of play, with some nice passing and forward movement.

And they doubled their advantage before half time when Jamie O’Dell picked out Nick Hull and he calmly rounded the Wapping keeper to score.

Upminster Ladies score during Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019Upminster Ladies score during Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019

Wapping rallied in the second half, putting Upminster under more pressure with a high press, but man of the match Nathan Woods produced a great display at the back to keep them at bay.

And a third Upminster goal arrived when a quick move on the left wing led to a deflected finish from Wright, ensuring promotion and launching celebrations at the final whistle.

Upminster are set to complete their campaign with a trip to Cambridge City thirds this weekend, safe in the knowledge they have achieved their aim and can start to prepare for Premier B hockey next season.

The women completed their own promotion-winning season – secured with three matches to spare – with a 2-2 draw against Old Loughts at Coopers.

Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019

And that meant they finished four points behind champions East London after suffering just one defeat in 22 matches.

Notable performances over the course of the campaign included a 1-0 win over East London, another single-goal success against Blueharts and the 4-1 triumph over Chelmsford which ensured they would go up.

Jemma Cresswell finished as the team’s top goalscorer, while Michelle Wright was named player of the season and Lauren Slater took the defender of the season award.

Goalkeeper Charlotte Triggs also produced a number of fine performances along the way, making crucial saves when needed, as Glen Noller’s side secured a return to the Premier Division after six years.

