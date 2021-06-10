Upminster skipper on last-ball defeat to Fives & Heronians

Published: 3:00 PM June 10, 2021

Upminster's Alan Ison said his side's last ball defeat to Fives and Heronians was "a good game of cricket". - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster captain Alan Ison said he was not too disappointed despite his side's last-ball defeat to Fives & Heronians.

Saturday's Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One clash went to the very end and saw more than 600 runs scored between the two sides.

Upminster were put into bat and lost openers Tom Daniels and Kiran Kullar early on.

But the hosts recovered with a stand of 153 between James Evans and Pulkit Gupta.

Evans dominated the partnership, going on to score 115 from 121 balls, hitting 10 fours and six sixes.

You may also want to watch:

Ison said: "James played really well. He has been getting a few starts the last few weeks so it was nice to see him kick on and get the big one."

Gupta fell in the 40th over for 64 but the innings ended well, with skipper Ison smashing 47 from just 28 deliveries.

Nehal Butt's cameo of 26 not out included two sixes and a four in the final over, taking the hosts to 300-6 in their 45 overs.

But the visitors started their run chase with a century stand from openers Charles Allen and Bradley Copper.

The partnership was broken by James Aggio-Brewe, who bowled Allen (60) and Upminster recovered, led by John Curtis who ended with figures of 9-1-33-2.

When Copper was dismissed by Ison for 104, Fives were 214-5 and they lost three more quick wickets to go from 254-5 to 261-8.

They needed 40 to win off 21 balls and in a dramatic ending, they managed it off the very last delivery.

But Ison said his team would not have done anything differently at the death, despite the loss.

"The bowlers tried their best on a good wicket, short boundaries so hats off to Fives," he added.

On whether he felt 300 was enough to defend, he added: "Yes but Upminster is a very flat wicket with short boundaries.

"With our bowling, I was confident we would defend it but unfortunately we didn't as a unit bowl very well - too many extras - and Fives batted well so all credit to them.

"They're on a winning streak so when you're on one, the close games you just seem to get the victory.

"But a good game of cricket, we can't be too disappointed."

Upminster sit third in the table after five games and host Old Southendian & Southchurch on Saturday.