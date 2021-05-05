News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Upminster Ladies exit T20 cup away to Binfield

Jacob Ranson

Published: 6:00 PM May 5, 2021   
Upminster Cricket Club ladies play first competitive match in 20 years

Upminster ladies exited the ECB Women's T20 Cup with defeat to Binfield despite a good performance. 

Binfield batted first in Berkshire but it was the Essex side who made a strong start as Vicky Waters and Zoe Quested both struck early to reduce the home side to 25-2.   

Poppy Evans and Kali-Ann Docherty slowly rebuilt the innings and then accelerated in the final few overs to take the Binfield score to 165-2. 

Quested fell early in the Upminster reply but Georgia Hayes and youngster Lucy Quinlan put together an excellent partnership for the second wicket.   

They both fell to the bowling of Megan Ponsford as the run rate began to climb, and despite 21 from 17 balls from Waters Upminster finished on 133-4.   

There are further games for the Ladies XI planned throughout the 2021 season as they look to build up their experience this summer.   

If anyone is interested in playing for the Ladies or Girls sides or trying the game this year then please contact the club. 

