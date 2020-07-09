Search

Advanced search

Upminster junior golfers complete 72-hole challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 July 2020

Max O'Shea, Tom Clements, Jack Carter and Tom Lowe at Upminster Golf Club

Max O'Shea, Tom Clements, Jack Carter and Tom Lowe at Upminster Golf Club

Archant

Four junior golfers completed 72 holes in one day at Upminster Golf Club recently.

Jack Carter, Tom Clements, Tom Lowe and Max O’Shea took on the challenge to raise money for the Captain’s Charity – Little Havens Children’s Hospice – and Saint Francis Hospice.

The gruelling day of golf began early in the morning and, with very few stoppages, ended just after 7pm with over £700 raised and further donations expected.

You may also want to watch:

Junior organiser Mick Ryan said: “What’s great is the boys did it off their own back. We’re all aware that charities have been hit hard in these times so for them to go out and do this was something the club and parents are very proud of.”

Junior golf has been growing at Upminster in recent years, with Ryan adding: “We have a really good bunch of youngsters at the club now.

“Not only do we have a high number of single figure golfers under the age of 18, but we are welcoming new beginner members from the age of nine to take up the game.

“The response from members, parents and juniors has been really encouraging.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Most Read

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster junior golfers complete 72-hole challenge

Max O'Shea, Tom Clements, Jack Carter and Tom Lowe at Upminster Golf Club

GB Hockey teams to return in October

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

England name 24-man ODI training squad

England's Eoin Morgan (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Australian Arnold is a keeper for West Ham Women

Mackenzie Arnold has joined West Ham Women (pic whufc)

West Ham’s Fabianski focused on ‘great opportunity’ at Norwich

West Ham United's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski