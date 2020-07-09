Upminster junior golfers complete 72-hole challenge

Four junior golfers completed 72 holes in one day at Upminster Golf Club recently.

Jack Carter, Tom Clements, Tom Lowe and Max O’Shea took on the challenge to raise money for the Captain’s Charity – Little Havens Children’s Hospice – and Saint Francis Hospice.

The gruelling day of golf began early in the morning and, with very few stoppages, ended just after 7pm with over £700 raised and further donations expected.

Junior organiser Mick Ryan said: “What’s great is the boys did it off their own back. We’re all aware that charities have been hit hard in these times so for them to go out and do this was something the club and parents are very proud of.”

Junior golf has been growing at Upminster in recent years, with Ryan adding: “We have a really good bunch of youngsters at the club now.

“Not only do we have a high number of single figure golfers under the age of 18, but we are welcoming new beginner members from the age of nine to take up the game.

“The response from members, parents and juniors has been really encouraging.”