Upminster Hockey Club announce former England star as Ladies Performance Coach

Upminster Hockey Club have announced former England U18 and U21 star Tendo Kimuli as their Ladies Performance Coach for the 2022-23 season.

Kimuli has had an impressive playing career, including three National Schools' Championship titles with Whitgift School, caps for the England U18 and U21 squads and National League appearances since 2013.

"From the moment the offer came through to be the Ladies Performance Coach I was really excited by the prospect of leading a group of players that are eager to play and improve both individually and as a collective," he said.

"There’s a lot that I have been able to learn over the years and I’m looking forward to adding value to this club and having a great season."

After an incredible playing season in the EHL Men’s Premier Division with Wimbledon, helping them finish second in the highest domestic league in England, Kimuli will now take the next step in his coaching career to support the Upminster Ladies in their ambitions to be a top-flight team in the East Premier League.

A graduate social worker from UEL and author of “You Are Good Enough!: Don’t Doubt Who God Has Called You To Be”, Kimuli has been coaching with Evo Hockey since 2015 and became one of the founding coaches of the Hockey Inner City project in 2019.

Hockey Inner City aims to provide hockey playing pathways for BAME and inner city children and Upminster HC chairman Andrew Berry added: "We are delighted Tendo has committed to coaching our Ladies ones at Upminster Hockey Club.

"He has a strong pedigree in his playing background in the England Hockey Talent System. He is an ideal person to build on the success the Ladies have seen over recent years."

Kimuli will start his role immediately, working with the club’s wider development squad that have been entered into the Lee Valley Summer League, followed by a pre-season training series later this summer.