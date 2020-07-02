Upminster Hockey Club members surpass Summer League Challenge target

Upminster Hockey Club members during their Summer League Challenge Archant

Upminster Hockey Club are three weeks into their Summer League Challenge and have clocked up well over 20,000km.

Having already surpassed their original target of 15,252km – the total distances from London to all of the Euro 2020 Championship host cities – the club have asked teams that completed their task to return back to London and in some cases move onto the next venue on the list.

Club chairman Michael Scrivener said: “It has truly been a remkarkable effort from everyone so far and with just one week to go, we really want to get to 30,000km, double the original challenge total.”

The challenge was set to keep members active during the summer lockdown, as well as raise valuable funds for the club, with half donated to Havens Hospices.

The total raised so far is £1,500 and the club are hoping to get up to £2,000. Donate at justgiving.com/campaign/SummerLeagueChallenge.